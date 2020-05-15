Entertainment: CBC launches national"Hello Spring" initiative to help Canadians connect with nature from home

To help Canadians connect with nature as they continue to practice social distancing and stay at home, CBC has launched Hello Spring, a four-week Canada-wide digital initiative celebrating the wonders of spring as it unfolds across the country in the midst of a year unlike any other. According to a media release, Hello Spring will help Canadians experience the season in all its glory from the safety and comfort of their own homes, including acclaimed documentaries and photography from some of Canada’s top wildlife cinematographers, as well as spring-themed programming from across CBC.
“Spring is always a time for regrowth, rebirth and renewal, and even more so in these times,” said Jennifer Dettman, Executive Director of Unscripted Content at CBC. “With Canadians spending so much time indoors, we have launched this new destination to provide some of the experiences and everyday joys that many of us are missing at this time of year. Hello Spring also provides a nation-wide platform for Canadians to share scenes from their own backyards, further connecting us to communities across the country without leaving home.”
Led by renowned filmmaker Jeff Turner (The Wild Canadian Year) with more than 30 years experience filming wildlife, the Hello Spring website features the work of some of Canada’s top nature and wildlife cinematographers capturing epic, rare and stunning moments. The website also features a collection of the best nature livestreams from coast-to-coast-to-coast – from eagles feeding their young in B.C. and peregrine falcon chicks hatching in Alberta, to the spectacular show of the Northern Lights in Manitoba.
Canadians will also be able to share glimpses of spring from their own corners of the country using the hashtag #HelloSpringCBC across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. CBC will collect and highlight the best of these images and videos on the Hello Spring website, putting front gardens, backyards, and windowsills from across Canada front and centre through this curation of spring scenes.
In addition to livestreams and spring-related content on the Hello Spring website and across CBC social media platforms, the free CBC Gem streaming service is featuring a #HelloSpring collection, which includes spring-themed content including a variety of lifestyle, documentary and unscripted programming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.