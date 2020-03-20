Entertainment: CBC expands content for children and parents

According to a recent media release, and with schools and daycares closed across the country, CBC is making more content available for children and their caregivers across many of the public broadcaster’s platforms including CBC Kids, CBC Gem and educational platform Curio.
Free streaming service CBC Gem offers more than 300 hours of ad-free programming for children of all ages, including CBC Kids original productions such as preschool 3D animated action series KINGDOM FORCE (26x22); action-adventure comedy MOLLY OF DENALI (38x30), about a 10-year-old Indigenous girl; empowering sci-fi enviro-drama series ENDLINGS (12x30); and the first original scripted kids series for CBC Gem, DETENTION ADVENTURE (10x11). Also available for tweens is Season 1 of international hit dance dramedy FIND ME IN PARIS (26x30), with Season 2 launching on Sunday, April 5.
CBC has made access to Curio.ca free across Canada. Available in English and French and advertising-free, Curio provides students, parents and educators with streaming access to educational content for primary through post-secondary levels from CBC and Radio-Canada. This includes thousands of programs and resources, from television and radio, documentaries, to news reports, archival material and more.
CBC Kids programming has been extended by an hour on weekdays, with content for preschoolers aged two to six now airing on CBC from 7am to 12pm.
CBCKids.ca offers hundreds of free games, videos and articles with activities for kids ages four to 10.
CBC Kids mainstay STUDIO K will continue to operate remotely during the coronavirus crisis, creating relevant and entertaining original content for kids, including the recent “Wash Your Hands Dance.” Upcoming segments feature tips for kids on how to make the best of their current situation, and have fun from home.
CBC Kids News, the news site for Canadian kids ages nine to 13, will continue to operate remotely and publish age-appropriate and informative daily updates on the COVID-19 situation and how it is affecting kids across the country.
Weekly news show RECAP, featuring host Myah Elliott and powered by CBC Kids News, will also continue to operate remotely, summarizing the top stories of the week in an easily digestible vlog-style format. RECAP is published Friday afternoons on cbckidsnews.ca and broadcast Saturday and Sunday mornings on CBC and CBC Gem.
CBCParents.ca offers lifestyle and wellness content for parents, including activity ideas, health and fitness tips, and recipes for the whole family.
CBC Podcasts is home to content for kids of all ages, including THE STORY STORE, run by CBC Kids hosts Gary the Unicorn and Mr. Orlando and featuring stories ordered by real kids across Canada;TAI ASKS WHY for curious preteens who are looking for answers to life’s big questions; and THE SECRET LIFE OF CANADAfor high-schoolers eager to learn Canada’s untold history. Episodes are available wherever you get your podcasts.
