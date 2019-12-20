Entertainment: CBC counts down to 2020 with cross-country New Year's Eve celebration

CBC is ringing in the new year with a spectacular musical celebration. According to a press release, Canada’s New Year’s Eve – Countdown To 2020 will broadcast live on CBC and the free CBC GEM streaming service on Tuesday, December 31 at 11pm ET, CT, MT and PT, 11:20pm AT and 11:30pm NT.
Rick Mercer returns as host of the annual special, which will capture events taking place in Whitehorse, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Niagara Falls, Montreal and St. John’s. The celebrations will feature musical performances from some of Canada’s biggest names including: global superstar and singer/songwriter Bryan Adams and JUNO Award-winning indie pop band Walk off the Earth in Niagara Falls; multi-platinum recording artist Tyler Shaw in Edmonton; hip-hop duo Heartstreets in Montreal; JUNO Award-winning folk singer William Prince in Winnipeg; singer/songwriter Alan Doyle and Newfoundland folk band The Dardanelles with Tom Power in St. John’s; and alternative country folk band Diyet & The Love Soldiers who will be joined on stage in Whitehorse by the Dakhká Khwáan Dancers.
To learn more about New Year’s Eve events happening in each region, see below:
Newfoundland:
Celebrations at Mallard Cottage with fireworks at Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John’s. Hosted by Rick Mercer with performances by Alan Doyle and The Dardanelles with Tom Power.
Quebec:
Celebrations at Old Port/ Jacques-Cartier Place in Montreal. Performance by Heartstreets.
Ontario:
Celebrations at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls. Performances by Bryan Adams and Walk Off The Earth.
Manitoba:
Celebrations at The Forks Market in Winnipeg. Performance by William Prince.
Alberta:
Celebrations at the Alberta Legislature Grounds in Edmonton with performance by Tyler Shaw.
Yukon:
Celebrations at the MacBride Museum with fireworks at the Shipyards in Whitehorse. Performances by Diyet & The Love Soldiers and the Dakhká Khwáan Dancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.