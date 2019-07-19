Entertainment: CBC announces fall 2019 premiere dates for new and returning series

According to an official press release, CBC recently announced broadcast and streaming premiere dates for its fall 2019 slate of new and returning original series, featuring a wide range of Canadian stories across drama, comedy, factual, arts, kids, news, and documentary programming. The fall schedule launches Monday, September 16th on CBC and the free CBC Gem streaming service.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
Mystery Mondays return to CBC with new seasons of MURDOCH MYSTERIES and FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES on September 16
New sketch comedy series TALLBOYZ joins CBC’s hit Tuesday night comedy lineup beginning September 17 along with season five of STILL STANDING, a new season of THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES and season four of BARONESS VON SKETCH SHOW
New hosts Aurora Browne and Carolyn Taylor enter the tent for season three of THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW on Wednesday, September 18
BATTLE OF THE BLADES with host Ron MacLean will make its highly anticipated return on Thursday nights beginning with a special two-hour premiere on September 19
THE NATURE OF THINGS moves to Friday nights, premiering September 20 with back-to-back episodes of She Walks With Apes, the story of three young scientists who are following in the footsteps of Jane Goodall, Diane Fossey and Birute Galdikas
Family drama HEARTLAND returns with new episodes on Sunday, September 22, followed by season three of ANNE WITH AN E
DRAGONS DEN returns for a 14th season on Thursday, September 26
CBC ARTS: EXHIBITIONISTS with Amanda Parris returns for season 5 on Friday, September 20 and season two of immersive art docuseries IN THE MAKING with host Sean O’Neill premieres Friday, September 27
New animated action-adventure series MOLLY OF DENALI from CBC Kids follows the adventures of a feisty and resourceful 10-year-old Indigenous girl, September 2
Starting December 17, iconic game show FAMILY FEUD CANADA with host Gerry Dee will broadcast four nights a week, airing Tuesdays to Fridays
CBC’s Fall 2019 primetime schedule launches Monday, September 16th.
