Entertainment: Canada’s major broadcasters unite to support frontline workers with special Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble April 26

According to a media release,Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média, and Rogers Sports & Media are coming together in a show of support for the frontline workers fighting the battle against COVID-19 across Canada. Featuring a star-studded lineup of homegrown artists, activists, actors, and athletes, the multi-platform, all-Canadian special STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE airs on English and French services on Sunday, April 26 at 7pm across all markets/7:30pm NT.
Conceived and produced in an unprecedented collaboration between Insight Productions, Bell Media Studios, and CBC/Radio-Canada, the broadcast will see more than two dozen TV, radio, and streaming platforms donate their air-time for the one-hour, commercial-free presentation (see broadcast details below). STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE is presented in part through the support of MADE | NOUS, the national, consumer-focused, industry-wide movement recognizing and celebrating creative Canadian talent.
Canadians who are able are invited to donate to Food Banks Canada in association with the broadcast to support local food banks from coast-to-coast-to-coast as they face the drastic impacts of COVID-19.
”Frontline workers, across so many sectors including food banking, have been drastically impacted by COVID-19,” said Chris Hatch, CEO of Food Banks Canada, in the same release. “They need our support and we are thankful for STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE for helping our most vulnerable neighbours.”
Featuring a mix of music, messages, and more, STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE presents iconic Canadians sharing their stories of hope and inspiration in a national salute to frontline workers combatting COVID-19. Canadian talent are uniting to show everyone working on the front lines of this pandemic that we are all #strongertogether.
With additional details to be confirmed later this week, talent performing and appearing to date include Alessia Cara, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Bianca Andreescu, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Céline Dion, Chris Hadfield, Connor McDavid, David Suzuki, Eric McCormack, Hayley Wickenheiser, Howie Mandel, Jann Arden, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Marie-Mai, Michael Bublé, Penny Oleksiak, Rick Hansen, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Sofia Reyes, Tessa Virtue, Will Arnett, William Prince, and more.
