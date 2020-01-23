Entertainment: Canada Reads 2020 preview

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Well, at least for literary addicts such as myself. It’s time for the CBC’s annual battle of the books, Canada Reads. Debuting in 2002, Canada Reads is the annual competition that pits 5 books against each other, declaring which title is the one that all Canadians should read this year. The books are defended by a wide variety of Canadian personalities, including musicians, actors, journalists, and athletes. This year the debates will take place live from CBC studios in Toronto from March 16-19, 2020 and will be hosted once again by Ali Hassan.
The five books and defenders for 2020 are:
-Radicalized by Cory Doctorow (Tor/Raincoast Books), defended by Akil Augustine
-We Have Always Been Here by Samra Habib (Viking/Penguin Random House), defended by Amanda Brugel
-From the Ashes by Jesse Thistle (Simon & Schuster Canada), defended by George Canyon
-Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club by Megan Gail Coles (House of Anansi Press), defended by Alayna Fender
-Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson (Knopf Canada/Penguin Random House Canada), defended by Kaniehtiio Horn
Each year I challenge myself to read all five books in time for the debates. I’ll keep you updated on my progress in the upcoming weeks, along with my reviews of each book. The week of the debates I will discuss each debate in detail. I hope you will join me in discovering five great Canadian reads. Happy reading!
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
