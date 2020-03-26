Entertainment: Big Brother Canada Season 8 has ended production

According to a media release, Global and Insight Productions announced that, in light of developments in Ontario on the fight against COVID-19, effective today Big Brother Canada Season 8 has ended production.
“Big Brother Canada is a labour of love for so many, and even though it hurts to say goodbye to the season, it's the right thing to do,” said Big Brother Canada Host Arisa Cox. “On behalf of the incredible people who put this show together, thank you to everyone who started this journey with us. Please take care and be safe!”
At this time, Big Brother Canada has no plans to resume production at a later date. After a truly unprecedented season, the show will take its final bow over two episodes, one of which aired last night and the final episode on Wednesday, April 1st at 7pm.
Watch complete past seasons of Big Brother Canada, along with Season 8 episodes and online exclusives, at www.bigbrothercanada.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.