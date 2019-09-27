Entertainment: Ballets Jazz de Montréal

To open Danse Danse’s new season, BJM – Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal will return to Place des Arts this fall, according to a press release. After the success of Dance Me, set to the music of Leonard Cohen, the company will present three works/three worlds in a colourful, powerful and profound evening.
On the program are two ensemble works by Israeli choreographer Itzik Galili— the seductive and entertaining O Balcão de Amor, and the visceral Casualties of Memory — and Andonis Foniadakis’ duo Soul, a work that explores and reveals the capabilities of the human body.
Four performances will be held at Théâtre Maisonneuve from October 2 to 5, 2019 at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.placedesarts.com, or calling 514-842-2112 or 1-866-842-2112. Tickets start at $30, and special rates are available for those who are 30 years and under.
