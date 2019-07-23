Entertainment: An introspective take on comedy - A Snob Talk with The Lucas Brothers

It's not often you come across comics with a degree in philosophy. Kenny and Keith Lucas are twin brothers who dropped out of school to pursue stand-up comedy full-time. The Lucas brothers aren't your average comics; they incorporate very personal, insightful, political and observational comedy in their routine. Kenny and Keith have also appeared in a number of films and have a very successful Netflix special entitled "The Lucas Brothers: On Drugs". The Lucas brothers are making their way to the Just for Laughs comedy festival to perform their new routine; "Hood Disease". I got the chance to speak with Kenny and Keith and here's what we discussed.
What can you tell us about "Hood Disease"?
Kenny: We're looking forward to bring our new hour to Montreal and to the festival; it's definitely our most personal material yet. We dive really deep into our psychology particularly from events that have happened from our childhood, our mental health and our journey to Hollywood. We're trying to be more introspective and philosophical with the material and of course funny. It's our best stand-up so far.
How did comedy start for you guys?
Kenny: We were both in our third year of law school and very close to graduating, and I think we both had a shared opinion that we we're attached to doing law. We thought we'd be writers but we enjoyed going up on-stage. We've been fans of comedy since we were kids; we'd watch Seinfeld and a Chris Rock special over and over again. We thought are we going to do something we love or something we despise? Ultimately we went with our passion.
What are your thoughts on mixing social media and comedy?
Keith: That's a great question; I mean I'm certainly for it. Any outlet that a comedian can utilize to get their comedy out there is key. We know a lot of comics who've became stars because of social media and they're great people. One day social media might destroy all of humanity but it's still a great tool.
Do you guys write together?
Kenny: We write every day, we write together but also separately. We have a very organic and fluid process and discuss about comedy daily. If Keith thinks something is funny, he'll bring it to me and we'll talk about the content and try and shape it so that we can bring it on-stage. We work very well together and we both respect each other’s abilities.
You're currently working with one of my comedy heroes; Judd Apatow. How is that going?
Keith: It's been a remarkable experience to learn from one of the greats. He's helping us develop a script and working with Judd has really pushed us to develop characters and push our emotional abilities in writing.
You're also working on a film with some of your good friends Lil Rel Howery and Jermaine Fowler - when will we be able to see that?
Kenny: We're looking forward to getting the gang back together and start shooting later this year or early next year. We're all so busy working on other projects and we need to figure out a schedule that works; there's a lot of crazy sh*t happening.
Who's the elder twin?
Kenny: I'm older by a minute or five.
What is your favourite movie?
Keith: I think we can collectively say The Big Lebowski.
Who is your favourite artist or band?
Kenny: Lauryn Hill, Nirvana, John Coltrane, Limp Bizkit, Ella Fitzgerald and a lot of '90s stuff.
Who are some of your favourite comics?
Keith: Jerry Seinfeld is a huge influence. There's also Larry David, Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes, Dave Chappelle, Judd Apatow, Tina Fey and Redd Foxx.
What song would you have played at your funeral?
Kenny: Oh, that's a good question; "Nookie" by Limp Bizkit.
Keith: That's a good one, I can't top that answer.
Be sure to see The Lucas Brothers perform "Hood Disease" starting July 23rd until the 27th at Newspeak. Buy your tickets now at hahaha.com.
Gianni Fiasche lives and breathes all that is entertainment. Since a very young age he has been a film and music enthusiast. Gianni watches and reviews over 200 films a year, attends hundreds of concerts, and loves listening to old and new music. When he isn’t doing these activities, you’ll find him spending quality time with family and friends. You can follow him on Instagram as @snobreviews.
