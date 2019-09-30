English programming this week on MAtv

Monday and Tuesday at 7 pm and 11 pm – CityLife, with Richard Dagenais. Monday: It's been a year since the CAQ was elected, and relations with the anglophone community are strained at best. Polls show that most anglophones don't think the government understands their concerns, never mind trust them to take action on issues important to the community. Plus, a one-on-one interview with the CAQ's point man on anglophone affairs.
Tuesday
Montreal has some beautiful old buildings. But others are so old they're falling apart, literally. Bricks and facades have fallen from buildings, injuring some people. The city changed the rules a few years ago to force owners to keep up on maintenance. We speak with officials about what's being done and find out why some landlords point the finger of blame at government officials for the problem.
TUESDAY AT 7:30 PM – ROCKIN’ AGES
- Host: Wilma Magonet
Discover The Almage Senior Community Center with your host Wilma Magonet and her granddaughter Charlotte as they explore places and activities that can be exciting for different generations. Join them in this promoting “senior helping senior” approach to independent living.
TUESDAY AT 8 PM – URBAN BOXING
- Hosts: Claudia Diaz and Ghislain Maduma
As you know, kids have a lot of energy, this week we will show that boxing is a great way spend that energy and have fun. We will meet adorable kids who each week practice boxing for fun.
TUESDAY AT 8:30 PM – 514 UNDISCOVERED
- Hosts: Giordano Cescutti and Alexa Everett
Ride along with the hosts of 514 Undiscovered, Alexa and Giordano, to learn how sneaker resellers secure rare pairs of kicks online quicker than humanly possible. They also visit a Montrealer with a 900-pair collection. Then, the hosts visit the iconic Orange Julep to meet some of Montreal’s vintage car owners before taking a spin in their classic cars.
TUESDAY AT 9 PM – MONTREAL DOCS – DOCUMENTARY OF THE PAST
- Hosts: Éliane Bélec, Richard D. Lavoie and Mathieu Trépanier
Catch up on the Greek community with The 80 Goes to Sparta (1969) by Bill Davies in the style of direct cinema, a technique that shows the very natural – though sometimes not so harmonious – interactions between members of one community.
—MAtv.ca
—AB
