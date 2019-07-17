Twenty four years ago the Just For Laughs festival marked its 13th anniversary in Montreal with the debut of the appropriately called Bar Mitzvah Show, featuring Jewish stand ups focusing on nothing but pure Jewish humour. It was a success and the recipe was followed a few times since.
The fact is Jewish comics have composed an integral part of the Just For Laughs roster over the years, especially with the likes of Jodie Lieberman, Willie Mercer, Marc Hamou and Robbie Praw overseeing the programming, Andy Nulman co-founding the event and more recently Howie Mandel assuming partial ownership.
Mandel, Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Lewis, Bobby Slayton, Milton Berle, George Burns, Jackie Mason, Seth Rogan, Andy Samberg, Amy Schumer, Freddy Roman, Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler are just some of the big name Jewish comics to have appeared over the years.
With the 37th annual Festival well underway and continuing until July 29, the Jewish theme remains front and center, notably via a two-for-one deal with Elon Gold and Modi. The duo of top comedians will be together on stage for the very first time — well, sort of. This show had a successful trial run at New York’s famed Comedy Cellar Village Underground. They were recently featured together on the HBO series, Crashing. Separately they've had sold-out runs with their shows at the festival in the past. As the JFL publicists note, “This July, the King Davids of comedy will join forces to put the Jew in July and rock JFL like never before.”
Gold & Modi will be performing for four consecutive nights, July 22 to July 25 (7 p.m.) at the Centaur Theatre. Gold’s Jewish act consists of a “secular one” for non-Jewish audiences and a Jewish one for “my people.” As he notes, “I have comedic observations all the time and since so much of my daily life experiences are observing our customs, rituals and holidays I think of so many funny things that I feel compelled to share with my fellow Jews.”
Modi Rosenfeld was born in Tel Aviv, Israel and moved to the United States at the age of seven. He actually studied cantorial music at Yeshiva University's Belz School of Music and is a cantor at the Sixth Street Community Synagogue in Manhattan. He was also a Wall Street international banker for Merrill Lynch before entering comedy
Modi himself admits that one thing that makes his act so unique is the emphasis on his own Jewishness. “I am very proud of being Jewish,” he said. “When I started talking about my experiences and insight as a Jew, that’s when I really started becoming successful. Nobody should hide away from his Jewishness. If you are Jewish, you have a different view of life; it’s just part of you. And comedy has to be an honest reflection of that or else it’s not funny. Besides, you can’t be embarrassed to be Jewish — it’s a ‘zchus’ (merit) to be Jewish!”
For more information go to www.hahaha.com
