Don’t be scared: La Ronde has something frightful for everyone

Halloween is right around the corner, and La Ronde has a jam-packed slate of spooky happenings for all ages. Whether you like some lighthearted tricks and treats, or you’re looking for the scare of your life, October has something for everyone at La Ronde.
Fright Fest
Fright Fest is back October 5-27 at La Ronde. Zombies and ghouls take over the park, and there are thrilling activities for the whole family throughout the day and well into the evening. In fact, at 6 p.m., the most terrifying characters invade the park, therefore this is not recommended for children 12 and under.
30-Hour Coffin Challenge
La Ronde will be hosting the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge this weekend. Would you be willing to spend 30 hours in a coffin? Six coffin dwellers will be chosen to spend 30 hours in a coffin from 11 a.m. on October 12 until 5 p.m. on October 13. Participants will have the right to bring a friend during park hours, but upon closing, they will be alone. The grand prizewinner will take home $600, two 2020 Gold season passes, two Basic Dining passes, and two Haunted House passes. October really has something for everyone at La Ronde.
Bal de la Frayeur
La Ronde invites you to its very first edition of the Bal de la Frayeur (ages 16 years and up). On November 1, La Ronde will transform into a cemetery with creatures of darkness strolling the park. At 7 p.m., guests will be treated to an entertaining night in the company of Fright Fest characters as well as ride the attractions in the dark. DJs will be on-hand, too. The event takes place from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes to this event but should follow guidelines on www.laronde.com
