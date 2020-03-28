Documentary Tuning The Brain With Music streaming free on Vimeo

The documentary Tuning the Brain with Music, produced by Montreal production company Bunbury Films, is now available for free on Vimeo. With everyone home, looking for interesting content to watch, the film will be available until April 30. Tuning the Brain with Music is a documentary film that introduces us to the spectacular transformative powers that music has on the plasticity and anatomy of the human brain in a sustainable way. Something positive to watch during these sometimes dark days.
Watch the trailer here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WuiamRGgFs
You can watch the entire film here:
Where does music live in the human brain? How and in what form does a sound, a song, a musical piece become an embedded emotion, image, memory or unforgettable melody? How and why does music succeed, often very quickly, in transforming the physiology and neural connections of the human brain, from a baby in gestation to our last breath?
The human stories at the heart of the film are many and varied: there are premature babies in intensive care units appeased by music therapy sessions; Canadian veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress that music has saved from suicide; autistic girls who have formed a rock band; survivors of cancer and stroke for whom music has been an integral part of their medical healing protocol; and homeless youth for whom music is their lifeline.
Join filmmaker Isabelle Raynauld, an award-winning director, long time professor at the University of Montreal, and scholar at the MIT open Doc Lab as she takes us on a five-year journey to understand how our brains can find healing in seemingly simple ways. Beyond the lived stories of the various participants, Isabelle also introduces us to some of the world’s leading researchers in neuroscience in order to better understand what is actually happening in the brain. Experts such as Dr. David Poeppel of New York University, Dr. Conchetta Tomaino who founded the Institute for Music and Neurologic Function in New York with Oliver Sacks, Dr. Temple Grandin author of many books and studies on Autism and Dr. Isabelle Peretz the founder and co-director of Montreal’s own BRAMS Institute studying the effects of music on the brain.
After sold out advanced screenings in Montreal and at MIT, Tuning The Brain With Music had its theatrical world premiere at the Cinema du Musée (located in the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts) in January this year and ran for several weeks in Montreal and Toronto.
- Documentary - 78 minutes
- Director: Isabelle Raynauld
- Producer: Frederic Bohbot - Bunbury Films
- Editor: Carl Freed
- Camera: Peter Krieger
- Commissioned by Radio-Canada, Telus Fund, Rogers Documentary Fund, Sodec, CMF
— Bunbury Films
— AB
