Disney On Ice presents Dream Big for 10 performances at Place Bell in Laval

Audiences will set sail on an expedition across raging seas and trek through snow-covered mountains during the action-packed production of Disney On Ice presents Dream Big coming to Place Bell in Laval, October 9 to 14.
The Feld Entertainment production assembles a collection of inspiring stories connected by a cast of characters with a desire to explore the depths, heights and horizons of their dreams. Alongside Moana and demi-god Maui are nine tales of courage and heart, including Frozen, Coco, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Tangled.
Courage leads the way for Disney’s most daring dreamers, in this ice skating spectacular. Travel to mountainous Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. Jump into amazing adventures with Aladdin as he seizes his chance to outwit his adversaries in the marketplace of Agrabah. Journey into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead with Miguel and discover a vibrantly colorful cultural celebration of family.
Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Dive under the sea with the daring Ariel as she yearns to explore life above the waves and is willing to risk it all for curiosity and the thrill of adventure. And find the inner strength that comes from kindness and determination with Belle, Aurora and Cinderella.
“Disney On Ice presents Dream Big was created with the intention to inspire everyone to explore their world by highlighting the defining moments of relatable characters who became their own heroes,” says Executive Vice President and Producer Nicole Feld. “Having both a daughter and son at home, I knew it was important to present a variety of Disney stories as well as show the connection between these stories and illustrate how a journey can unfold in many ways.”
“Our greatest wish for our guests is that they will be inspired by these tales of bravery and see that anything is possible if you follow your dreams,” says Feld Entertainment Regional Vice President Steven Armstrong. “Many of the stories we’re presenting – like Cinderella and The Little Mermaid - have been around for generations and stand the test of time. Others, like Moana and Frozen, inspire a new generation of children through self-reliance and a belief in themselves.”
Dream Big captures all the magic and adventure of Disney’s immortal tales through cutting edge figure skating, glamourous costumes and stunning set designs. Through innovative lighting and thrilling special effects, audiences are transported to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams. High-flying jumps, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience families will never forget!
PLACE BELL PERFORMANCES:
- Wed. October 9 @ 7pm (French)
- Thurs. October 10 @ 7pm (English)
- Fri. October 11 @ 7pm (French)
- Sat. October 12 @ 11am, 3pm, 7pm (French)
- Sun. October 13 @ 11am (French), 3pm (English)
- Mon. October 14 @ 11am (English), 3pm (French)
—Tickets are on sale at evenko.ca
—Facebook: www.facebook.com/DisneyOnIce
—Feld Entertainment
—Disney On Ice
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.