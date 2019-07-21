Crooner Colin Hunter packed the house in California

Singer Colin Hunter and legendary pianist Joe Sealy performed for the first time in California in front of a packed house on July 9 at the Beverly Hills Jazz Club and on July 10 at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. Both audiences enjoyed his repertoire of songs from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Nat King Cole.
While some dream only to become artists all their lives, others pursue their dream while pursuing a brilliant career in the world of business and entertainment. This is the case of Crooner Colin Hunter, who is also the founder of Sunwing Travel Group.
Check out his new website www.colinhunter.ca and learn more about his music, videos, news and upcoming shows. You can also enjoy Hunter's voice and performance in live videos on YouTube and listen to 12 recorded albums or buy his albums on iTunes or just listen to them on Spotify.
—Sunwing Travel Group Quebec
—AB
