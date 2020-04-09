Crave is now available on Roku streaming devices

Bell Media announced on April 8 that Crave is now available on all Roku® streaming devices in Canada. On the heels of Crave announcing 30 days free for new direct-to-consumer subscribers, it’s expanding the reach of its prestige entertainment offering to consumers with a Roku® streaming device. Roku users now have access to programming from HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, as well as French-language TV and films from SUPER ÉCRAN, directly from their Roku streaming player or Roku TV™.
Launching on the Roku streaming platform creates additional reach for Crave, which is also available to Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and through platforms like Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and select Samsung Smart TVs.
“Our team has been working diligently with Roku to deliver Crave to Roku users, and we’re absolutely thrilled to share this news with Canadians today,” said Tracey Pearce, President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media in a statement. “Roku streaming players and Roku TV models deliver a premium user experience that is simple to use, and truly elevates the Crave experience for subscribers.”
”Welcoming Crave to the Roku platform is fantastic news for our Canadian customers,” said Arthur van Rest, Vice President of International at Roku. “Crave helps us increase the volume of Canadian programming on our platform in both English and French, and provides our customers with access to popular services like HBO, Showtime and Starz.”
With this launch, Roku users can now access Canada’s largest collection of premium content including:
With this launch, Roku users can now access Canada’s largest collection of premium content including current HBO hits including the new season of Westworld, as well as Succession, The Outsider, and Curb Your Enthusiasm; Hollywood movies such as X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Yesterday, and Bohemian Rhapsody, plus upcoming blockbuster hits like Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood and more.
