Sarge is Montreal bound. The popular American comedian, whose real name is Steven Pickman, will perform at a Shaare Zion Congregation fundraiser on Thursday evening, June 27.
“The name Sarge was a nickname that stuck from college at Boston University,” Sarge shared with The Suburban. “Sarge has been a phenomenal branding miracle in that people remember my name when they forget all others.”
This will be Sarge’s third Montreal visit, but his first in many years. Much of his act is based upon the fact he was born to a Jewish mother and a black father in Florida but adopted by a New York Jewish family and raised Jewish.
“I’m a black Jew, that means I shoplift but only wholesale,” Sarge jokes. “The Jewish part of me does not work Fridays, the black part tries not to work the other six.”
Besides his stand up routine, Sarge is also a self-taught piano savant, an author and motivational speaker. His humour comes from a very personal place as his road to success was not a smooth one.
Sarge says that his artistic talents surfaced on his sixth birthday after his parents took him to see The Sound of Music on Broadway. When they returned home from the show, and without any prompting, he sat down at the family piano and began to play songs from the show entirely “by ear.” He did this without ever having touched a piano before, and it was at this point that his parents knew they had something special on their hands.
It was not all roses for Sarge. As a young adult he got involved with drugs and spent some time as a homeless person. But on Dec. 26 ,1990 he had an epiphany and decided to commit himself to sobriety – cold turkey – and never looked back. He has been clean and sober ever since.
Tickets for Sarge are available at sarge.evenbrite.ca or by calling 514-481-7727 ext. 237. Showtime is 7:30 pm at 5570 Cote Saint-Luc Road.
