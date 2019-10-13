CityLife on MAtv to air two election specials Oct. 14, 15

On Monday and Tuesday, October 14 and 15, CityLife on MAtv will air two election specials. Host Richard Dagenais will welcome five Montreal-area candidates from the major political partie who will talk about some of the issues that matter to voters, including climate change, taxes, indiginal issue and more. The guests are Claudio Rocchi, Conservative candidate; Robert Green, Green Party candidate; Marc Miller, Liberal candidate; Michel Duchesne, Bloc Québécois candidate; and Sean English, NDP candidate. Dagenais will moderate a debate on these subjects:
MONDAY October 14
- Environment and Climate Change
- Bill 21 and Immigration.
TUESDAY October 15
- Your Wallet
- Aboriginal Relations
- Anglophone Rights
Tune into MAtv Montreal next Monday and Tuesday at 7 pm. For m ore information, visit https://matv.ca/montreal/mes-emissions/citylife
—MAtv
—AB
