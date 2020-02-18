Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has lifted the curtain on its new creation under the Big Top Cirque du Soleil UNDER THE SAME SKY, written and staged by the renowned artist and scenographer Es Devlin. Artists and creators have opened the doors of rehearsals to give a taste of the show, which will be presented under the big tent in the Old Port of Montreal from April 23 to June 21, 2020. Tickets are on sale now.
In Cirque du Soleil UNDER THE SAME SKY, the audience will be touched by uplifting acrobatic choreography, startling physical theatre and moved by the vibrant musical score.
This new big top experience invokes the power of the human performance and communal experience, which remain at the heart of all Cirque du Soleil creations. It is a meeting of visual art and human performance, a hymn to the vibrant communal experience that only a live show can offer. Cirque du Soleil invites fans to meet under the big top in 2020 and share the experience of this new surprising and joyful live gathering.
Through Devlin’s exceptional creative lens, high-level acrobatics will be woven within a striking and disruptive visual universe. The show’s visionary approach will wow fans with monumental kinetic geometry glowing with vibrant color and light, bringing Cirque du Soleil on an exciting visual journey.
Tickets now on sale at www.cirquedusoleil.com/underthesamesky
—Cirque du Soleil
—AB
