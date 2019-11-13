For the first time in Quebec, evenko and RIP Productions will present Champions of Magic on December 15 at Place Bell in Laval. The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are back on tour in 2019 — following sell out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End — with an incredible show that will entertain the entire family.
With more than 30 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW’s ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’, NBC’s ‘Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon’, ‘The Today Show’ and ‘Access Hollywood Live’.
The Champions Of Magic team present incredible illusions with supercars, an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features spectacular magic that can’t be seen anywhere else.
Champions Of Magic has been seen by tens of thousands around the world and now’s your chance to see why fans return to see one of the world’s biggest touring illusion shows time and time again. For more information visit: www.championsofmagic.co.uk
Champions Of Magic visits Place Bell, Laval on Sunday, December 15 at 7 pm. Tickets, a limit of 8 tickets per person, on sale at Place Bell Box Office; by phone at 1 855 634-4472; or online at www.evenko.ca or www.placebell.ca
