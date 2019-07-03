Dave Merheje is performing in the always-popular The Ethnic Show at this year’s Just For Laughs Festival and he plans to savour every moment. The 38-year-old, Windsor-born comedian says he is living out one of his long time goals.
“I’ve always wanted to do The Ethnic Show,” Merheje said. “I’ve been trying to do that for some time now, so getting in I was very excited. I’m very grateful and excited to be here.”
Merheje, who is of Lebanese descent, has been a JFL staple since 2011. But he’s never been asked to take part in one of the festival’s marquee shows — let alone one with such a diverse ensemble.
Last year, Merheje was one of several JFL comedians to take part in Netflix’s Comedians of the World. He’s been busy since then, travelling around North America, performing at various venues and moonlighting as an actor on CBC’s Mr. D and Hulu’s new show, Ramy.
The last two years have been a whirlwind for the Windsor native. And he capped off a successful year by claiming top honours at this year’s Juno Awards. His comedy album, Good Friend Bad Grammar, was awarded Comedy Album of the Year, thrusting him into the national spotlight.
“I’ve worked my a** off and I’ll continue to but it feels good to be rewarded for your hard work,” said Merheje. “I feel very blessed and grateful.”
The other nominees for the category all had outstanding work, he says. But he was confident in his album. His whole team – the producers, the artists – put in a tremendous amount of work to make the album special.
Merheje says that since winning best album his focus has turned to soaking in the moment, rather than rushing into the next best thing. His success at the Juno Awards, his recurring role on Ramy and a spot on JFL’s Ethnic Show lineup is proof that hard work pays off – he just wants to enjoy it now.
It’s a hard business and you don’t catch breaks sometimes or you do and then there are lulls, he says. There was a time not too long ago when he debated calling it quits on the whole stand-up comedy scene.
He jokes about almost convincing himself to move to a small town just to get away from all of the noise. But Merheje shook off that notion pretty quickly. He opted to continue the daily grind of a stand-up comedian. A recent string of success and accolades reaffirmed and reinvigorated his passion for comedy.
“I was going through it, I wasn’t happy but the last two years have been awesome,” Merheje said. “I needed that, I did, there’s no joking about it, and I needed something to change so I’m ecstatic that it went that way.”
Merheje says that his next big endeavor is becoming an actor. He already has acting lessons under his belt. He learned how to be comfortable in front of a camera during the filming of Mr. D seasons seven and eight.
He says it all prepared him for Ramy, a show that explores a young Muslim man’s inner struggle with keeping his faith and exploring the millennial world.
“I always wanted to go from stand up to acting, from day one, that was always a thing,” said Merheje. “But I have to put work in for it and I’m willing to do that.”
The Ethnic Show runs July 10 to 25. Merheje also performs July 22 at Katacombs. For more information visit https://www.hahaha.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.