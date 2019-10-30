On the night of October 29, 1961 Judy Garland had her one and only concert appearance in Quebec at the Montreal Forum. I was there to watch her perform and what a memorable evening that was.
Before the concert started there were rumours circulating that the show might be cancelled as Garland felt that her voice was not up to par. However, after a few anxious moments she walked on stage to a resounding overture by a 30-piece orchestra. A shiver went through my body. There she was in person. Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, a movie I’ve watched countless of times and whenever I hear a rendition of Over the Rainbow, my throat still chokes up.
Boyhood memories flashed before me of the many films she starred in with Mickey Rooney. My heart went clang, clang, clang, recalling when she acted in Meet Me in St. Louis. I recalled her critically acclaimed role when she received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress in A Star Is Born.
I’m sure everyone in the audience had their own pleasant memories since from the moment she appeared there was endless applause. At the end of the concert, the aisles were swamped with people throwing flowers and yelling at the top of their lungs, “Judy, Judy! More, more!” Along with Over the Rainbow, among her show-stopper songs that evening were Swanee, The Man That Got Away, and Rock-a-Bye Your Baby.
Garland again returned to Canada in February 1965, for a series of concerts at Toronto’s O’Keefe Centre, as part of an effort to launch a comeback from a career that was on the wane. I regret that I never attended any of those shows.
So now it’s late October 2019 and I’m back at the Old Montreal Forum, where a number of cinema theatres are now located in the sprawling building. I don’t often go to movies these days since I prefer watching, in the comfort of my home, many of the old films and recent ones that are on the numerous television movie channels.
Nonetheless, there was no way I was going to miss seeing Judy — the new, highly touted film about Garland.
I was totally delighted with the movie. It’s an absorbing musical tribute to a showbiz legend that takes place during the last year of her life. The movie is based on Peter Quilter’s award-winning play, End of the Rainbow. The film is set in the winter of 1968. Garland is in London to perform for a five-week sell-out run at The Talk of the Town. Thirty years have passed years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz. Years of alcohol, drugs and popping pills have taken their toll. Her career has near hit bottom. She comes to a place where people adore her with the hopes of rebuilding her star power and saving her career.
Although her voice has lost some of its vigour, dramatically it has grown. As she prepares for the show, she still battles with management but her warmth shines through as she charms her musicians and reminisces with friends and admiring fans.
Embarking on a courtship with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband, Judy after working all her life, is exhausted. With an urge to be back home with her kids and always tortured with her memories of a childhood taken away from her in Hollywood, does she have the strength to go on?
I was mesmerized with Renée Zellweger’s exuberant, schmaltzy portrayal of Garland. She even did her own singing, sounding a lot like Garland. Definitely an Academy Award-winning performance.
Although the biopic is not completely accurate – fans of Garland will be able to attest to that – I gave it some slack in order for it to make good story telling. Judy is a tender tribute to a legendary star whose life was cut much too short at the age of 47.
