Berklee Popular Music Institute Artists to Perform at Summer Festivals Including Osheaga: Roy Juno, Aug. 2

Berklee Popular Music Institute (BPMI) is sending six up-and-coming artists from the college to perform at popular music festivals in the U.S. and Canada this summer. The program takes students from the classroom to the stage, providing an immersive experience in every aspect of artist development and touring – important preparation for a career in performance and in the music industry.
Under the guidance of Jeff Dorenfeld, founding managing director of BPMI, students in the three-semester class reviewed more than 250 submissions in the fall and selected the final artists based on recordings, videos, and live showcases. Each artist is paired with a group of three BPMI students who serve as their management team. Throughout the spring semester, the teams work with the artists on development, marketing, promotion, digital presence, merchandise, sponsorships, and tour budgets. In the final semester, the artists rehearse extensively and hit the road to their summer festivals, accompanied by their teams, who handle on-site promotion, production and tour management.
“Seeing BPMI students working at the premier festivals in the country is the most rewarding experience I’ve had in my 20-plus years at Berklee,” said BPMI founding managing director Jeff Dorenfeld. “Students working through the A&R process, advancing show demands, and preparing BPMI artists for the festival stage is an experiential education that sets Berklee apart from other colleges.”
“The fact that BPMI has my back makes me feel like I'm not alone up on that stage,” said BPMI artist Jackie Foster. “In 2014, when I received the Lollapalooza scholarship, I got to attend the festival that year. I remember watching the Berklee performer and seeing her sense of ease and unapologetic confidence on that stage. I knew my sights were set, that one day I'd be on the same stage. Five years later, here I am gearing up for one of the biggest stages and it's all thanks to BPMI."
“We had a lot of great talent this year, but we wanted the music we brought to the festivals to reflect what most people are listening to,” said student Megan McLaughlin, who is part of ALX’s team. “We are confident that the artists chosen will be an incredible addition to each festival’s lineup. Each artist really brings something unique to the table, and we are elated to be working with them."
Roy Juno, Friday, August 2
Roy Juno, a pop group composed of Berklee students and alumni, will perform at Osheaga on Friday, August 2 at 1:00 pm, on the Perrier Tree Stage.
Roy Juno is the name shared by four Allston, MA-based producers/instrumentalists. Led by alumnus lyricist/frontman Sayak Das, Roy Juno blends themes like struggling with identity, glorifying false heroes, and celebrity ego death, with sound design that transports the listener to an era where synthesizers were the vanguard of sensible pop. The rhythm section, alumni Henri Young (bass/synthesizer) and Josh Parra (drums, auxiliary sampling), pride themselves on seamlessly blending a wide range of backgrounds, resulting in a truly modern pop sound. Student guitarist James Marino conjures an explosive hardcore energy, pairing soaring leads with a gritty sound.
This year’s BPMI artists – students and alumni Roy Juno, Jackie Foster, and GOLDSPACE + Good Company – will have the opportunity to perform on the main stages at Osheaga in Montreal, August 2–4; Lollapalooza in Chicago, August 1–4; and Music Midtown in Atlanta, September 14-15. Jobi Riccio, MKULTRA, and ALX already performed at Country Lakeshake in Chicago, June 21-23; The Governors Ball in New York, May 31–June 2; and Essence Festival in New Orleans, July 5–7, respectively.
BPMI is an immersive education program at Berklee College of Music that takes students from the classroom to the festival stage. Under the guidance of Jeff Dorenfeld, former manager of the band Boston, and Morgan Milardo, the students work in all facets of the music industry, including A&R, artist development, recording, booking, promotion, social media, sponsorship, and live shows. BPMI’s label Heavy Rotation Records has released 18 albums since 1995, including Shekinah: 13 Artists, distributed by Epic; Apollo Sunshine’s second CD, co-released with spinART; Dorm Sessions 1-14; and Under the Influence.
— Berklee College of Music
— AB
