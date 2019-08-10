Already looking forward to next year’s successful Osheaga weekend

The 14th edition of Osheaga Music and Arts Festival was a resounding success, as more than 130,000 people walked through the newly renovated festival site at Espace 67 of Parc Jean-Drapeau. Despite being another scorching hot weekend in Montreal, it didn’t stop people from coming out. Countless respite areas, including several sprinkler systems sprouting out of the ground throughout the Parc and a large platform spouting streams of water protruding in front of the Mountain Stage, gave audiences a much-needed break from the sun.
Aside from being doused in water – the six stages were also equipped with high-powered hoses – people found solace all over Jean-Drapeau at the festivals various ‘relaxation zones’. Rather than standing shoulder-to-shoulder with festivalgoers, some chose to lounge in hammocks between stages, absorbing whatever music played in the distance.
With over 100 artists, the festival provided a wide range of music genres. It was a sanctuary for all music lovers, and people came from all over the world to catch the festival. According to a press release from Osheaga, they sold tickets to people from 60 different countries.
Matching the diverse crowd, artists from all over the world performed at the festival. Rosalia brought Spanish flare to the stage with her Flamenco pop on Friday. The Lumineers then serenaded the crowd with their folksy tunes to cap off a memorable opening day.
Canadian musician, and festival favourite, Dallas Green, AKA City and Colour, hit the stage on Saturday. He warmed up the crowd for the much-anticipated return of the Chemical Brothers, after a 17-year hiatus from Montreal.
On Sunday, Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala dazzled the audience with a gripping laser light show. Following Tame Impala, Childish Gambino, AKA Donald Glover, leapt onto the River Stage for the final performance of the weekend.
Glover surprised the anxious audience by popping up in the middle of the crowd on a slowly rising platform. Surrounded by clouds of smoke, the American hip-hop artist brought a restless crowd to their feet and closed out this iteration of Osheaga with a showstopper.
“Every year, the profile of Osheaga continues to grow and expand, making it the ultimate festival destination for Montrealers as well as fans from all over the world,” Evenko President Jacques Aubé said in the press release. “The festival is a major economic driver for the city of Montreal, and it does wonders for our reputation as a world class purveyor of music, arts, and culture on an international scale.”
Already looking forward to next year.
