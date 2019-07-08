Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho to launch 5th edition of Film Noir au Canal July 14 at Square Saint-Patrick

Film Noir au Canal, the cult crime film festival on the banks of the Lachine Canal, recently announced a must-see movie to launch its 5th edition — Psycho (1960) directed by the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock. Starring Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, John Gavin and Vera Miles, this American psychological thriller will be screened on Sunday, July 14.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., film lovers are invited to walk, bike, drive or kayak to Square Saint-Patrick to attend this first evening of the 2019 edition. The event will begin with the music of the trombonist Modibo Keita, animating the audience and setting the tone for the evening.
At nightfall, Psycho will be screened in its original English version, with French subtitles. Bring your chairs and blankets! Admission is free; any voluntary contribution will be gladly accepted.
Film Noir au Canal – 5th edition
This year, six free outdoor screenings will take place every Sunday from July 14 to August 18 in a crime film worthy location at Square Saint-Patrick, on the south bank of the Canal, at the corner of Wellington and St. Patrick streets. These screenings, which bring together more than 2,500 moviegoers each summer, start at dusk and are preceded by live music performances and presentations by aficionados of the genre.
To keep the suspense, the 6 films of the 2019 lineup will be unveiled each week. Movie buffs are invited to follow us on social media to stay on top of the news.
—Film Noir au Canal
—www.filmnoiraucanal.org
—AB
