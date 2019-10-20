A Live Montreal Musical: Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show on at MainLine Theatre

MainLine Theatre brings Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show back to its MainStage from October 17 to November 2. What has become a much-anticipated staple in Montrealers’ Halloween events calendar, this fully-staged production is the city's only live musical version of the cult classic with full-blown choreographies and a five-piece band. And yes, of course, the audience is strongly encouraged to shout out callbacks throughout the performance.
Directed and choreographed by MainLine Theatre's Executive and Artistic Director, Amy Blackmore with artistic collaborations from Debora Friedmann (Contact Theatre’s Bonnie & Clyde), holly Greco (Measure for Measure, A Century Songbook) and Jessica Rae (Bad Girl Puppet Club)
Featuring an all-star Montreal cast, MainLine announced the return of Stephanie Mckenna (Motherhouse, 33 Variations) as Frank, Meghan Vera Starling as Riff Raff (META-nominated for her 2018 portrayal), and Kenny Streule (Associate Director of MainLine) as the Narrator. Maxine Segalowitz (Dance Side of the Moon) from the 2016 production, returns as Columbia.
This year, up-and-comers make up the majority of the characters including Hanna Nes (Iolanthe) as Janet, Zachary Sykes (Beauty and the Beast) as Brad, Erin Walsh (Bath/Ory) as Magenta, Craig Dalley (Cabaret) as both Eddie and Dr.Scott, Nich Patletz (Rent) as Rocky, and Madison Bernard (A Century Songbook) as Usherette.
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is more than just a good night out (night in!). Like your first kiss, you'll always remember your first time and always want another! It's no accident that MainLine Theatre, producer of the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival, Fringe Encore and Bouge d'ici, has been presenting this show for the past seven years. #RockyMainLine celebrates diversity, accessibility and artistic freedom, all values MainLine Theatre holds dear.
- Oct 17 to 19 at 8 pm
- Oct 24 to 26 at 8 pm
- Oct 30 to Nov 2 at 8 pm
At MainLine Theatre, 3997 Boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montréal. Note, this venue is not wheelchair accessible. Guests must walk up a staircase to enter the theatre.
For tickets and information, call 514-849-3378 or visit www.mainlinetheatre.ca
— Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
— MainLine Theatre
— AB
