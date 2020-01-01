Place des Arts will soon present Damien Sneed’s 40+city North American tour of We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Thursday, January 16 at 8 p.m. in Théâtre Maisonneuve. Inspired by the words and actions of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., We Shall Overcome is a joyous celebration with repertoire from across African American music traditions that have electrified generations of civil rights activists and defenders, interwoven with spoken word from Dr. King’s recorded speeches.
Featuring a 9-piece ensemble of some of the world’s foremost musical talent, the show ties together a living lineage of music and culture that includes traditional and modern gospel, classical, jazz, musical theatre, and spirituals. From Aretha Franklin to Wynton Marsalis, Duke Ellington to Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone to Donny Hathaway, along with traditional spirituals and music from “The Wiz,” Sneed’s unique understanding of each genre allows him to fluidly cover so much musical ground in a single performance.
As a multi-instrumentalist and producer, Sneed has worked with jazz, classical, pop, and R&B legends including the late Aretha Franklin, as well as his mentor Jessye Norman — recently serving as the musical director for her funeral service. He has also worked with Wynton Marsalis, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Ashford & Simpson, Lawrence Brownlee, and many others. Joining Sneed on tour will be an ensemble of multi-genre vocalists and instrumentalists.
PANEL DISCUSSION
Civil Rights: Identity, Oppression, and Emancipation
Building on the show We Shall Overcome and the play Héritage (A Raisin in the Sun) at Théâtre Jean-Duceppe, Place des Arts is addressing the history of civil rights in a discussion on cultural identity and changing social mores with regard to communities that have lived under the shadow of oppression. The historical baggage of these communities has become for many of their members an engine for beneficial transformation. How can it shed light on the present and the future, allowing for a change in perceptions and social frameworks, and the shaping of an egalitarian society in which everyone can flourish?
- Host: Philippe Fehmiu
- Guests: Michael Farkas, President of Black History Month; Mireille Metellus, actor in the cast of Héritage at Duceppe; Alexandra Lorange, jurist and researcher on constitutional law
- Details: Espace culturel Georges-Émile-Lapalme
- January 9, 2020 at 5:00 PM – Free (in French with live English translation)
For more info visit placedesarts.com/en/event/we-shall-overcome-celebration-dr-martin-luther-king-jr
—Les spectacles Place des Arts
—AB
