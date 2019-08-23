Visionary American collector Sandy Schreier takes in Montreal

Internationally-acclaimed visual artist, John A. Schweitzer (left) and his partner, vintage and decorative arts dealer, Robert Poirier (right) hosted visionary American collector, Sandy Schreier (centre) in a two-day tour of Montréal in August.
A client of Poirier Schweitzer, Ms. Schreier was recently named one of America's top 100 collectors by Art & Antiques magazine with her museum-quality works of art, photography and fashion. It is her collection of couture, in fact, — arguably the world's largest — that will be featured at New York's Metropolitan Museum from November 27 through May 27, 2020.
Entitled "In Pursuit of Fashion: The Sandy Schreier Collection," this exhibition will include 80 pieces from her holdings of over 15,000 objects, of which 165 designs are promised gifts to the Costume Institute. Vanessa Friedman, the fashion critic of the New York Times, described the collector as "... a pioneer in seeing fashion as an art form" in a July 23, 2019 article.
Mr. Schweitzer and Mr. Poirier arranged meetings in our city with curators of the McCord Museum, and the Montréal Museum of Fine Arts exhibition "Thierry Mugler Couturissime," followed by a pilgrimage to Mies van der Rohe's iconic Westmount Square complex, in a centenary salute to the 1919 founding of the Bauhaus (above).
—Poirier Schweitzer
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.