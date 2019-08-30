A comedy by a little known Canadian playwright premiered on Broadway in 1975, and since then it’s become the most performed comedy in 40 languages all over the world. That play was Same Time, Next Year and the writer was Bernard Slade, who created such a sensation with the show, that audiences lined up in excitement to see one of the theatre’s most memorable relationships unfold in one of the funniest and unforgettable love stories of all time.
The popularity of Same Time, Next Year continues to this day, and the show runs at The Playhouse, in Morrisburg, Ont. September 5-29 offering audiences a comedy about everyday people experiencing the joys and challenges of everyday life. It’s a comedy that gives them much to laugh and think about long after the final scene. The kind of comedy that generates laughter and empathy — sometimes simultaneously. The kind of comedy Playhouse audiences look for when they come to Morrisburg’s popular theatre.
Same Time, Next Year is about Doris and George, a couple who, although each married to someone else, have a romantic rendezvous in the same room, at the same hotel at the same time every year. During this marathon extramarital affair, the couple share a relationship that often grows closer than their actual marriages.
One of the entertaining and rewarding aspects of this show is the journey the audience takes with Doris and George as we visit them every five years through some of the most life-changing times in their lives. We’ll see how their lives change as we move from the Big Band era of 1951, the Rock ‘n Roll and Elvis craze of the mid-50’s, the 60’s Vietnam War, JFK and moon-landing and the Hippie and Women’s Lib generation of the 70’s. Audiences can nostalgically reflect on these changing times as they witness how Doris and George are affected by the music, fashion, and social trends of the day. They also share in the ups and downs that these characters face over the decades.
Playhouse artistic director Donnie Bowes confesses to have wanted to produce Same Time, Next Year for some time. Being such a popular play, the performance rights were often not available because of theatre companies having an option on it for touring purposes. When The Playhouse and Orillia Opera House acquired the rights for a joint production this season, they were inundated with actors wishing to play these iconic characters. Their hands-down choice was the same dynamic couple who co-starred in last season’s Plaza Suite-Viviana Zarrillo and Nigel Hamer. ‘This talented pair won audience’s hearts with their comedic flare and impressive acting chops,’ remarks Bowes. ‘The Orillia leg of the production is selling out and audiences are leaping to their feet and laughing their heads off. We can’t wait for the lights to go up on the show when it plays on our stage here at The Playhouse in September.’
Besides recently seen in Plaza Suite, Zarrillo also starred in The Playhouse productions of Halfway There, Last of the Red Hot Lovers and Whose Wives Are They Anyway. Her career has ranged from summer theatres and dinner theatre to the National Arts Centre and Shaw Festival. She can be seen on dozens of TV commercials and plays a recurring role in the world-wide tween series, The Next Step. Hamer has performed for several seasons at the Stratford Festival and has worked on Broadway and London’s Grand Theatre. He has also played at many of the country’s regional theatres, Toronto’s Mirvish Productions and on a host of TV shows such as Suits, Degrassi and The Good Witch.
Same Time, Next Year is directed and designed by Jesse Collins who has over 40 years’ experience in the theatre, tv and film business. An Emmy-nominated director, Collins directed several shows for The Playhouse including this season’s opener, Where You Are, and such other hits as Halfway There, The Affections of May and The Ladies Foursome. He also created and directed Dean and Jerry-What Might Have Been, which enjoyed sold-out runs twice at The Playhouse. Collins is currently artistic director at Orillia Opera House.
Same Time, Next Year wraps up a highly successful summer season at Upper Canada Playhouse and is followed by The Rise and Fall of Lucien October 3-6 and Leisa Way’s Rock ‘n’ Roll is Here to Stay October 15-24. The season concludes with Norm Foster’s Christmas show, Ethan Claymore’s Christmas November 28-December 15.
‘We’ve waited a long time to produce Same Time, Next Year,’ adds Bowes. ‘We’re going to enjoy doing it as much as our audience will enjoy seeing it!’
- Same Time, Next Year runs September 5-29.
- Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat at 2PM & Thu, Fri, Sat at 8PM.
- 623-543-3713 & 1-877-550-3650/
- www.uppercanadaplayhouse.com
—Upper Canada Playhouse
—AB
