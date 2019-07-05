Upper Canada Playhouse serves up tons of laughs in Don’t Dress For Dinner

Upper Canada Playhouse’s hilarious comedy, Don’t Dress For Dinner, promises to keep audiences in stitches watching six ill-fated characters tie themselves in hysterical knots in their desperate attempts to navigate the traps and mishaps they’ve set up for themselves. The classic comedy running July 4-28 is by Robin Hawdon, who packed Morrisburg, Ontario’s Playhouse two seasons ago with another of his hit shows, Boeing Boeing.
Don’t Dress For Dinner is a brand new episode featuring friends Bernard and Robert who continue to get themselves into trouble with embarrassing and risky predicaments and cover-ups. ‘These comedies always begin with someone making a bad decision that they soon regret and attempt to reverse’, comments director Donnie Bowes. ‘As they try to wriggle out of the mess they’ve created, it’s high stakes for them and high comedy for the audience. It’s like watching a ticking time bomb about to go off.’
In Don’t Dress For Dinner Bernard has carefully planned an affair with his mistress while his wife Jacqueline is away. He invites his friend Robert to join them as an alibi and hires a cook to prepare dinner for them. When Jacqueline cancels her trip, all plans are off and Bernard forces Robert to help him deal with the fallout. The cook is coaxed into playing the mistress and the mistress into playing the cook. Soon no one is actually sure who anyone really is. Except the audience who can sit back and enjoy a couple of hours of hilarious comedy.
Bowes has put together a dynamite cast for this show, all with years of experience handling the physical and comedic demands of this fast-paced, high-energy show. Many of them have entertained Playhouse audiences many times and have sent them home laughing long after the final curtain. Garfield Andrews, who has starred in such comedies as The Amourous Ambassador and The Odd Couple, plays Bernard, who sets this rollicking roller-coaster in motion. Unwilling partner in crime, Robert, is played by Perry Mucci who is also a Playhouse favourite having starred in such hits as The Sensuous Senator and Whose Wives Are They Anyway.
AnnaMarie Lea, known to audiences for countless comedies including Perfect Wedding and last season’s The Great Kooshog Lake Hollis McAuley Fishing Derby, plays hired cook, Suzette. Lea is also producer of the popular Cow Patti Dinner Theatre. Joining the cast as Bernard’s wife Jacqueline is Anita La Selva, who also has a number of Playhouse comedies under belt including Caught In The Net and It Runs in the Family. She is also a well-known Toronto director who has extensive stage and television experience. Stephanie Folkins, who audiences will remember for her hilarious performance as the Swedish air stewardess in Boeing Boeing, plays Bernard’s mistress Suzanne. The Playhouse welcomes veteran actor Mark Burgess making his Morrisburg debut as Suzette’s husband George. Burgess has extensive experience in major theatres across the country and recently appeared in Murder at the Howard Johnsons at Orillia Opera House.
Don’t Dress For Dinner is directed by Donnie Bowes, with set design by Jim Smagata and costume design by Alex Amini. ‘We’ve been having a lot of fun rehearsing this hilarious show,’ adds Bowes. ‘We can’t wait to open the doors and share the laughter with our audience!’
- Don’t Dress For Dinner runs July 4-28.
- Tue, Wed, Thu, Sat at 2PM & Thu, Fri, Sat at 8PM.
- 623-543-3713 & 1-877-550-3650
- uppercanadaplayhouse.com
—Upper Canada Playhouse
—AB
