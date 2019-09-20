United Nations Association Film Festival - Travelling Film Festival at the McCord Museum Sept. 21

On Saturday, September 21, starting at 9:30 a.m., Montrealer Grace Sebeh Byrne will be curating, for the first time in Canada, the United Nations Association Film Festival - Travelling Film Festival (UNAFF TFF), which will showcase four award-winning films and documentaries at the McCord Museum.
The one-day Festival will feature four films that support the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals of refugees, children’s health and climate change. Each screening will be followed by a discussion period with renowned international guests.
Saturday, September 21 Schedule
- Registration: 9:30 a.m.
- Opening Remarks: 10:00 a.m.
- Through My Eyes: Hani's Journey- 10:15 a.m.
- Soufra: 10:45 a.m.
- Liyana: 12:30 p.m.
- Demain: 2:30 p.m.
TFF MTL 2019 renowned international guests
- Ms. Jasmina Bojic — Founder and Executive Director of UNAFF and UNAFF Travelling Film Festivals
- Mr. Ben Clarkson — Spokesperson for La Planète s'invite au Parlement
- Ms. Muzna Dureid — Liaison Officer, White Helmets Canada; Founder and Coordinator of the Women Refugees, Not Captives Campaign; Founder of Indigenous Refugees Movement
- Mr. Aaron Kopp — Oscar Nominated filmmaker and national Emmy-nominated cinematographer focusing on social issues
- Mr. Maxime Lakat — President of McGill’s Sustainable Business Network and Co-Founder, Montreal Social Value Fund
- Ms. Petrina Lee Poy —Data Research, UN Population Fund
- Mr. Hani Moulia — Protagonist of Through my Eyes; selected Prime Minister’s Youth Council; Ted Talk speaker
- Ms. Grace Sebeh Byrne — Founder, Executive Director, Yellow Pad Sessions, Curator and Producer of UNAFF TFF MTL 2019
- Ms. Colleen Thorpe — Executive Director, Équiterre
Through My Eyes: Hani's Journey (screening at 10:15 a.m.)
(O.V. English, s.t. English)
Through My Eyesfollows the journey of blind Syrian refugee Hani Moulia from the camps in Lebanon to Canada. Told through his photos, it is a story of triumph against adversity, set against the backdrop of the Syria crisis. Hani will attend the screening.
Soufra (screening at 10:45 a.m.)
(O.V. Arabic, s.t. English)
Soufra follows the unlikely and wildly inspirational story of intrepid social entrepreneur, Mariam Shaar – a generational refugee who has spent her entire life in the Burj El Barajneh refugee camp just south of Beirut, Lebanon.
Liyana(screening at 12:30 p.m.)
(O.V. English & Swahili, s.t. French)
LIYANA tells the story of a Swazi girl who embarks on a dangerous quest to rescue her young twin brothers. This animated African tale is born in the imaginations of five orphaned children in Swaziland who collaborate to tell a story of perseverance drawn from their darkest memories and brightest dreams. Their fictional character’s journey is interwoven with poetic and observational documentary scenes to create a genre-defying celebration of collective storytelling. Emmy-nominated filmmaker Aaron Koppwill be at the screening.
Demain(screening at 2:30 p.m.)
(O.V. French and English, s.t. French)
In 2012, Nature published a study led by more than twenty researchers from the top scientific institutions in the world predicting that humankind could disappear between 2040 and 2100. It also said that it could be avoided by drastically changing our way of life and take appropriate measures. French actress and director Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Bastards) and activist Cyril Dion decided to travel the world in search of solutions that can help save the next generations. The result is Tomorrow, an inspiring documentary that presents concrete solutions implemented throughout the world by hundreds of communities.
“The arts can be a powerful platform to raise awareness and create dialogue about human rights issues. I am hoping that through TFF Montreal 2019 and the films being presented, we can inspire compassion and affect change on these pressing issues,” says Grace Sebeh Byrne, Founder and Executive Directorof Yellow Pad Sessions, the non-profit organization presenting the Festival.
The United Nations Association Film Festival, Travelling Film Festival’s mission is to help support the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals aimed for 2030. Its mandate is to raise awareness, create dialogue and empower its audience to make local and impactful changes.
The McCord Museum is located at 690 Sherbrooke St West, Montreal
For more information or to buy tickets: yellowpadsessions.com
—United Nations Association Film Festival, Travelling Film Festival
