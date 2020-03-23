Theatre groups caught in the wake

In a message sent out on March 21 to the Geordie Theatre family, Artistic and Executive Director Mike Payette related that that, like all of his other cohorts the artistic community, he and the team at Geordie has been grappling over the past few weeks with the evolving information surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on everyday life.
Because the theatre company is concerned about the welfare of the multi-generational audience that it serves, Geordie made the very difficult decision to end its 39th season.
“The schools and families with whom we work with everyday are the core of everything we do, and we will do everything we can to ensure their safety,” stated Payette. “Our staff, our artists and our teachers are no different. They too have families to care and provide for, and their wellbeing allows the world of Geordie to operate and be able to give back. They work tirelessly to provide culture and entertainment to the young and young at heart, and during these complex times we offer our solidarity, strength and courage to all.”
As a result, the following events have been affected: The remaining 2Play touring shows The Water Chronicles and Fear of Missing Out are cancelled; The Mainstage Production Virginia Wolf is postponed; All Geordie Theatre School classes and workshops are cancelled until further notice; and the 40th anniversary Gin-tasting fundraiser is postponed.
“Throughout the season, Geordie will remain responsive to your concerns or questions regarding this decision,” Payette continued. “We want nothing but to work with our audience and supporters to ensure a smooth and triumphant transition back when the dust has settled.
“Our arts sector is hurting, but it will bounce back. Now is a time for us all to be informed and prepared, to feel safe and protected, and for us all to be kind to ourselves and to our neighbours. We will get through this, and we are optimistic that when we do, we will be able to do so with a community that is collectively stronger, safer and more vibrant than ever.”
In the meantime, the Geordie staff will be working remotely until they return to the office on April 6 and are still very available by email.
—Geordie Theatre
