The 10th edition of Montréal Complètement Cirque: eleven days of celebration July 4 to 14

Montréal Complètement Cirque, presented by Loto-Québec, divulges the details of the indoor programming of its 10th edition, held July 4 to 14.
A colourful offering with rich emotional resonance to celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary. As of July 4, memorable moments will keep on coming and, for eleven days of celebration, unparalleled feats and the endless inventiveness of today’s circus creators will unfurl in the core of the two main hubs: TOHU and Quartier Latin’s Quartier des Spectacles.
World and North American premiere, joyful reunions and incredible discoveries make up this 2019 programming, with shows originating from the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Colombia as well as Canada. Inaugurating the Festival will be none other than Québec-based company LES 7 DOIGTS, back after travelling across the globe to give Montrealers BOSCH DREAMS, a fantastic journey into the Dutch painter’s unique universe.
Given the craze surrounding this production, extra representations have been added until July 14!
Also, inspired by the underground music scene, fearless movie-like stunts as well as circus tricks, the amazing daredevils Berliners from Analog will convey the audience to an unconventional circus experience with Finale, presented in collaboration with Festival Juste Pour Rire. Fabulous acrobatic feat duo El Nucleo, comprised of Colombians—now living in Europe—Wilmer Marquez and Edward Aleman, will deliver fabulous Somos with four fellow artists in a powerful show about the search for their origins and identity.
Back at TOHU, the English from Gandini Juggling — one of the most prolific and bold companies of the last two decades — will perform Spring, a clever blend of dance and stunning juggling, created in collaboration with choreographer Alexander Whitley.
In a world premiere, we will present La Galerie, a new—and very awaited — Machine De Cirque creation, where seven world-class circus artists and a multi-instrumentalist will take festival-goers on a journey to the limits of art… where it all gets blurry! The more adventurous will enjoy Se Prendre, an out-of-the-ordinary show in close proximity, by Claudel Doucet and Cooper Smith. Dynamo Théâtre and À Deux Roux’s Guillaume Doin will offer À Deux Roues, La VIE !, a theatrical show abounded with beautiful poesy. Finally, Montréal Complètement Cirque and La Chapelle Scènes Contemporaines will come together to highlight L’autre Cirque, the one, outstanding, that disturbs, mixes, disguises!
Montréal Complètement Cirque, a rallying and festive event ran by TOHU, the first international festival for circus arts in North America, will conquer the city for a 10th year. For this anniversary edition, Montréal will have fun, be amazed and open its arms to an array of high-calibre circus artists, from here and abroad.
- Online via montrealcompletementcirque.com
- In person at the ticket offices of TOHU and la vitrine
- By phone at 514-376-8648 or 1-888-376-8648
- Info: montrealcompletementcirque.com
—Montréal Complètement Cirque
—AB
