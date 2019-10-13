The opening concert of the Sinfonia de l’Ouest’s 2019-2020 Season will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Saint Joachim Church, 2 Sainte-Anne Street in Pointe-Claire. The next afternoon — at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Centre communautaire de l’Île-Perrot, 150 Boulevard Perrot — the Sinfonia will present a special concert honouring Vaudreuil-Soulanges flood victims and community volunteers. Proceeds go to the Maison des jeunes de l’Île-Perrot.
The program for these two concerts will feature a variety of British masterpieces, including Handel’s Concerto Grosso, opus 6 no. 2, Edward Elgar’s Serenade for String Orchestra and Benjamin Britten’s Simple Symphony. The soloist will be the Sinfonia’s principal oboist, Rémi Collard, who will perform the Oboe Concerto of Ralph Vaughan Williams. The concerts will be conducted by the Sinfonia’s Artistic Director, Stewart Grant.
This season’s Sinfonia Series will also include “A Classical Christmas” on Saturday, November 30, with soprano Kerry-Anne Kutz; “From Pointe-Claire to Vienna” on Saturday, February 29, featuring piano soloist Ludwig Sémerjian and music by Schubert and Beethoven; and “String Extravaganza II” on Saturday, May 23, featuring music by Vivaldi, Bach, Dvořák and Canadian composer Keith Bissell.
Tickets for Sinfonia Series concerts are available at the door and online at $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors and $15 for students. Subscriptions for all four concerts cost $85, $68 and $51. Children 12 years old and younger are free.
Tickets for Sunday’s concert can be purchased for $25 at the door or, in advance, at Eventbrite.ca or at the Hôtel de ville de Terrace-Vaudreuil. For more information, phone 438 496-6712.
—Sinfonia de l’Ouest
—www.sinfonia.ca
