The Sinfonia de l’Ouest heralds the Festive Season on Nov. 30

The second concert of the Sinfonia de l’Ouest’s 2019-2020 Concert Series will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, at Saint Joachim Church, 2 Sainte-Anne Street in Pointe-Claire. This “Classical Christmas” concert will feature music to celebrate the start of the Festive Season, including Corelli’s “Christmas” Concerto, the Overture and Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah, and The Entrance of the Queen of Sheba from his oratorio Solomon.
The concert will be conducted by the Sinfonia’s Artistic Director, Stewart Grant.
Guest artists will be the Lakeshore Community Choir and its Director, soprano Kerry-Anne Kutz, who will perform Mozart’s Exsultate jubilate and the Messiah aria He Shall Feed His Flock.
Choral selections will include the traditional carol Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming, two works by up-and-coming Pointe-Claire composer (and Sinfonia violinist) Leo Purich, the French Christmas classic Noël, c’est l’amour, and Spirit of the Christmas Tree by Joyce Poley. The public will be invited to join in for a selection of favourite Christmas carols.
Tickets are available at the door and online at www.sinfonia.ca. Children 12 years old and younger are free.
The next afternoon — at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 1 — the Sinfonia will perform the same program at St. James Anglican Church in Morrisburg, Ontario, as a benefit concert for refugee support and the local Food Bank.
Programme
- Handel — Messiah Ouverture / Overture
- Mozart — Exsultate jubilate - Kerry-Anne Kutz, soprano
- Corelli — Concerto de Noël / “Christmas” Concerto, opus 6 no. 8
- Handel — Solomon : Entrance of the Queen of Sheba
- Praetorius — Es is ein Ros’ entsprungen
- Leo Purich — Blow, Blow, Thou Winter Wind
- Leo Purich — Christmas is Come
- Joyce Poley — Spirit of the Christmas Tree
- Norbert Glanzberg — Noël, c’est l’amour
- Handel Messiah : He Shall Feed His Flock - Kerry-Anne Kutz, soprano
Chants de Noël en chœur / Christmas Carols
Handel Messiah — Hallelujah
—Sinfonia de l’Ouest’s
—www.sinfonia.ca
—AB
