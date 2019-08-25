The Quartiers Danses Festival’s 17th edition takes place Sept. 6-15

The Quartiers Danses Festival (FQD) unveiled via a press conference on August 20 the details of its outdoor program, new additions to the indoor program, as well as the schedule for all other activities for its 17th edition, which will take place on September 6 to 15, 2019. In addition to offering more than 50 performances presented in seven Montreal neighbourhoods, at the Place des Arts’ Cinquième Salle, and at the Salle Bourgie, the FQD is committed to exploring dance from different perspectives through short films, workshops, a photo exhibit in a public square, and round- table discussions. Dancer, actor, and director Marc Béland will act for the eighth year as the Festival’s president and spokesperson.
- Over 50 performances, 27 choreographers, 148 dancers, 25 indoor shows, and 12 creations in an urban context
- Spotlight on local talents: Wynn Holmes & Nico Archambault, James Viveiros, Charles-Alexis Desgagnés, Pauline Gervais, Sara Hanley, HOTELEKO, Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo, Anne Plamondon, Dorotea Saykaly, Zeugma and eight national and international companies.
Performances in urban contexts
FQD’s outdoor program includes 12 local, national, and international choreographers offering 18 performances in 11 iconic locations around Montreal. A variety of choreographers and artists will head to the Place des Festivals, Rue Sainte Catherine, Jardins Gamelins, Place d’Armes, Marché Atwater, Square Victoria, and Promenade Wellington. Moreover, three new locations will be added this year: Marché Jean Talon, Musée McCord’s urban forest, and Place Ville Marie Observatory’s terrace.
This program will launch on Friday, September 6, from 12:30 p.m. onwards. The public will be able to discover the ambulatory percussive dance Lab 1 by choreographer Sandy Silva, as well as [ZØGMA], Urban Folklore Collective, reuniting around 30 dancers on Rue Sainte Catherine and the Place des Festivals. Mohawk choreographer Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo will also present her new piece, My Urban Nature, mixing traditional Indigenous, urban, and contemporary dance, while French company Lève Un Peu Les Bras! will propose a creation full of honest camaraderie embodying through movement the joy of paired dancing.
New additions to the program
Choreographer Anne Plamondon will participate in the evening show on September 8, starting at 8 p.m., at the Cinquième Salle with Douce Force, a brand new solo created for the young dancer Emma- Lynn Mackay Ronacher. She joins 24 other choreographers and companies who will present new indoor creations, including Pauline Berndsen Danse and Tentacle Tribe on opening night, and Charles- Alexis Desgagnés, Wynn Holmes with Nico Archambault, and Focus Cia De Dança on closing night at the Place des arts and the Salle Bourgie. Sara Hanley will in turn take over the Montreal Museum of Contemporary Art with her piece La Théorie des ensembles.
The FQD encourages hybridity and dialogue between art forms. Janelle Hacault and harpist Coralie Gauthier will offer a danced visit through the collections of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts on September 8 and 14. offriront un déambulatoire dansé dans les collections du Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal les 8 et 14 septembre. Ahead of the Festival, the FQD is partnering with the Fondation Phi for contemporary art on September 4, at 7 p.m., for the event Dissections, reuniting Janelle Hacault and harpist Coralie Gauthier, Beaver Dam Company and Cai Glover around the work of Yoko Ono. The performances will be followed by a discussion with the artists.
Discovering dance from another perspective
Eight short films from Quebec will be screened at the Cinémathèque québécoise, on September 9 and 11. An opportunity to dive into the worlds of several choreographers such as Zab Maboungou, James Viveiros, Tentacle Tribe, and Kyra Jean Green through the eyes of directors Marlene Millar, Jérémie Battaglia, Marites Carino and Vincent René-Lortie. Wynn Holmes will take us to a young community of Romani dancers in Belgrade, while cinematographer Nadia Fortin will present a moving meeting between dancer Nancy Letendre and Josée Delorme, a young woman with cerebral palsy. On September 10, guest UK Commissioner Gitta Wigro will offer a program of short films from the United Kingdom at the Cinémathèque québécoise.
Several workshops, open to all, are an opportunity to meet the Festival’s choreographers. To consider the pieces differently, Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo offers a movement-based discovery of the contemporary Indigenous art exhibit at the Verdun Maison de la Culture’s Quai 5160, on September
8. Tentacle Tribe, with their style mixing urban and contemporary dance, will be at the Ballet Hop studios on September 11. Audrey Gaussiran will be at the Jardins Gamelin for an introduction to lady styling, between contemporary dance and salsa, on September 14.
Two round-tables on contemporary issues in the dance world will take place on September 6 and 7. The first, Dance for your opinions - A socially engaged dance practice will reunite Angélique Wilkie, Emmanuel Jouthe, Sterling Downey, and Wynn Holmes at Concordia University’s Dance Department. The second will take place at the Musée McCord around the questions of Contemporary dance and traditions. Josiane Fortin will moderate a discussion between Zab Maboungou, Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo, and Mario Boucher.
Artists from near and far
This year, the FQD will welcome creations by 17 Montreal choreographers. New choreographers such as Charles-Alexis Desgagnés, Wynn Holmes with NicoArchambault, Dorotea Saykaly and Sara Hanley will present alongside Festival veterans including Kyra Jean Green, Janelle Hacault, James Viveiros, Cai Glover and Jane Mappin.
Of this edition’s highlights: the Festival has invited eight national and international companies and choreographers. Among them, Lene Boel and her company Next Zone from Denmark will present two pieces, one of which is IMMORTALITY which explores the human dream of immortality. Polish company HOTELOKO proposes a creation as disjointed as it is wacky and the French male duo Lève Un Peu Les Bras! will offer WITH, a choreography mixing dance, acrobatics, and honest camaraderie.
For more information, head to: quartiersdanses.com/en/
—The Quartiers Danses Festival (FQD)
