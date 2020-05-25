The OSM In Your Living Room: Week 10

During this period of concert cancellations due to COVID-19, music lovers can stay in touch with the OSM and classical music. The section on the OSM website is updated regularly with new content right HERE.
Schumann, Concerto pour violoncelle en la mineur
- Recorded live on October 20th, 2016 at the Maison symphonique de Montréal.
- Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
- Kent Nagano, conductor
- Truls Mørk, violoncelle / cello
- Schumann, Concerto pour violoncelle en la mineur, op. 129 – 25 min
- Robert Normandeau, Présentation de l’œuvre Tunnel Azur – 3min
- Robert Normandeau, Tunnel Azur, création mondiale, commande de l’OSM – 10 min. Un film de Frédéric Lemelin
- Concert presented by BMO Groupe Financier
- Coproduction OSM / Medici.tv
Mendelssohn, Symphonie no 5
- Recorded live on Wednesday February 18th, 2015 at the Maison symphonique de Montréal.
- Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
- Kent Nagano, conductor
- Samy Moussa, Nocturne, création mondiale, commande de l’OSM – 13 min
- Mendelssohn, Symphonie no 5 en ré mineur, op. 107, « Réformation » – 27 min
- Concert presented by BMO Groupe Financier
Beethoven, Concerto pour piano no 3
- Recorded live on Sunday, April 16th, 2013 at the Maison symphonique de Montréal.
- Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
- Kent Nagano, conductor
- Rossini, Guillaume Tell, ouverture – 13min
- Beethoven, Concerto pour piano no 3 en do mineur, opus 37 – 39min
- Concert presented by BMO Groupe Financier
- Production ProdCan pour Medici.tv
Kent Nagano is renowned for his clarity, elegance, and intelligence in performance. He enjoys a steadfast international reputation, engaging with a vast repertoire spanning the Baroque era to contemporary music, championing little-known works while bringing new ideas to the performance of the established repertoire. Maestro Nagano has been Music Director of the OSM since 2006. He served as Music Director of the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin – of which he is Honorary Conductor – from 2000 to 2006 and the Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich from 2006 to 2013. He is Principal Guest Conductor of the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra (Sweden), since 2013. In 2015, he was appointed General Music Director of the Hamburg State Opera and Principal Conductor of the Hamburg Philharmonic Orchestra.
See the new content HERE.
— OSM
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.