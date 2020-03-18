The OSM in your living room: A little music to soften this difficult time

The OSM will broadcast on OSM.ca one concert every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, starting tonight, Wed. March 18 at 8 pm. While the orchestra hit the pause button on its live shows, it will be more present than ever on its digital platforms. The OSM invits you to experience great musical moments from the comfort of your living room.
In addition to the rebroadcasts, you can also find video clips of the musicians, from their homes to yours!
Week 1: Last Monday
Broadcast of the last Bal des enfants in its integrality.
Next Monday, another concert for children, stay tuned
Tonight: Wednesday March 18 at 8 pm
Rebroadcast till March 20 at 8 pm
Kent Nagano conducts Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 in Vienna
Concert that took place March 17 in 2014 at the Konzerthaus of Viena, Austria
Coproduction: OSM / Medici.tv
Friday March 20 at 8 pm
Rebroadcast till March 23 at 8pm
Kent Nagano and the Symphony “From the New World” by Dvořák
Recorded May 31st 2017 at the Maison symphonique de Montréal
Coproduction: OSM / Prodcan for Medici.tv
—OSM
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.