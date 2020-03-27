The OSM cancels its concerts up to May 24

“In order to conform to the requirements and continued measures adopted by the government of Quebec, the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal announces that all concerts scheduled up to May 24 inclusively* are cancelled, the OSM wrote in a statement released on March 26.
Depending on public health guidelines, the orchestra still hopes to offer the two end-of-season concerts leading to six performances conducted by Maestro Kent Nagano, from May 26 to 28 and from June 2 to 4.
In over 85 years of existence as a not-for-profit organization, the OSM has never had to face a challenge as great as this one. “We fully understand the impact the pandemic has on many people, and our empathy is sincere,” read the statement.
Believing that classical music can be a source of comfort, healing and hope. during this period of great upheaval, the OSM invites the public to regularly check OSM.CA as well as its social media channels, where it offers free online concerts as well as short musical performances by their musicians in the form of video clips.
The IAM x OSM concerts that were to take place from April 7 to 10 have been postponed to a future date.
Clients who have tickets to the cancelled events may obtain a credit toward the purchase of concert for the 2020 Classical Spree or the 20-21 season that is yet to be announced, convert part or all of the ticket’s value into a donation or obtain a refund.
For more information call 514 842-9951 or 888 842-9951 or visit osm.ca
—Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
—A. Bonaparte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.