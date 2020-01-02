The Orchestre symphonique de Montréal opens concerts with Canadian composer Vivian Fung’s Aqua

On Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8 pm and Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 pm at the Maison Symphonique de Montréal, the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal opens its concert Jan Lisiecki Meets Brahms with JUNO Award-winning Canadian composer Vivian Fung’s Aqua. Led by Music Director James Gaffigan, the concert also includes Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550 and Brahms’ Piano Concerto no. 1 in D minor, op. 15 featuring Jan Lisiecki.
Vivian Fung’s 5-minute-long Aqua for Orchestra (2012-13) was commissioned by the Chicago Sinfonietta for their 25th Anniversary season. It is inspired by Chicago’s Aqua Tower, an award-winning, 82-story skyscraper completed in 2010 and designed by Jeanne Gang and Studio Gang Architects. The building’s design juxtaposes horizontal waves, created by a rippling array of balcony slabs, with a vertical landscape of pools, hills, and valleys. Based on those conceptual elements, the work is structured in two parts: “Grand Wave No. 1 – Liquid Balconies” represents the horizontal ebb and flow with divisi string parts that weave in and out of a colorful texture of undulating harmonies, starting gently and quickly becoming increasingly urgent and violent. Following a powerful climax, “Grand Wave No. 2 – Vertical Pools” ensues with a solo harp line interjected with musical gestures depicting the dips and swells on the façade of the building. The musical work culminates in a complex chord that begins with a hum from nothingness and swells into a pandemonium of sound before disappearing into the ether of the stratosphere.
Fung has a unique talent for combining idiosyncratic textures and styles into large-scale works, reflecting her multicultural background. NPR calls her “one of today’s most eclectic composers.”
Highlights of Fung’s 2019–2020 season include the UK premiere of Birdsong, performed by violinist Midori at Kings Place in London, world premiere performances of a new trumpet concerto with trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden and the Erie Philharmonic, performances of Dust Devils by The Philadelphia Orchestra led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra led by Peter Oundjian, Fanfare with the Florida Orchestra, Aqua by the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal under conductor James Gaffigan, Earworms with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra led by Bramwell Tovey, Pizzicato with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra led by Miguel Harth-Bedoya. Fung will also write new works commissioned by Standing Wave Ensemble in Vancouver and L’arc Trio in San Francisco.
Fung has received numerous awards and grants, including the 2015 Jan V. Matejcek New Classical Music Award for achievement in new music from SOCAN, a Simon Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship, the New York Foundation for the Arts’ Gregory Millard Fellowship, and grants from ASCAP, BMI, American Music Center, MAP Fund, American Symphony Orchestra League, American Composers Forum, and the Canada Council for the Arts. She is an associate composer of the Canadian Music Centre and currently serves as Vice Chair of the board of the American Composers Forum. Passionate about fostering the talent of the next generation, Fung will mentor young composers this summer in programs at the American Composers Forum, San Francisco Contemporary Chamber Players, and Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music.
Born in Edmonton, Canada, Fung received her doctorate from The Juilliard School. She currently lives in California with her husband Charles Boudreau and their son Julian and is on the faculty of Santa Clara University.
—Orchestre symphonique de Montréal
—https://www.osm.ca/en/concerts/jan-lisiecki-meets-brahms/
—www.vivianfung.ca
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.