The National Theatre School announces $60,000 fund in support of emerging artists during COVID-19 outbreak

the National Theatre School of Canada (NTS) announced on March 23 that it was allocating $60,000 in support of emerging artists, or 80 grants of $750. These funds will be granted to theatre artists in training, or artists who have completed a theatre training program within the past five years, to present a piece of art online.
With the COVID-19 crisis, artists find themselves in a situation of increased financial precarity due to the closure of performance venues and cancellation of contracts. The impressive and diverse arts community is already finding a thousand ways to keep hope and art alive in times of social distancing. Through this initiative, NTS continues to provide a voice and support to emerging artists. It’s a way to help minimize the impact of this crisis in the arts community and to provide much-needed assistance to artists who are in the early stages of their careers by rapidly injecting funds into the arts sector.
“Young artists, already living close to the poverty line, are finding themselves in particularly precarious situations because of cancelled contracts and lack of job opportunities, all while trying to manage the emotional weight of enforced isolation. This fund will hopefully go a little way to providing them some breathing space while helping them share their artistic voices. Art is a cornerstone of a compassionate society, allowing us to engage with the complexity of our times and we need it more than ever,” says Gideon Arthurs, CEO of NTS.
Theatre artists currently enrolled in and artists graduated within the past five years from a theatre training program are invited to submit a project. NTS recognizes that university and conservatory-type training programs are not accessible to everyone and therefore encourages artists who consider themselves to be in training (mentorship or culturally specific learning) to submit their work.
Artists from all theatre disciplines, including set and costume design, lighting, sound and video design, playwriting, directing and acting, are eligible to apply. Artists from all regions of Canada, from all backgrounds and languages are welcome.
The artist must own all rights to the work presented.
How to apply
To submit a project, artists are asked to fill out the application form.
Artists have until March 31, 2020 to submit their work or their project proposal for a live performance.
NTS will select projects of various of forms from across the country (such as: performance recorded on video, monologue, text, sketches, paintings, and more). NTS will begin to share and promote works as soon as possible, while still receiving project proposals until March 31, 2020.
In addition to the financial support ($750 bursary), the selected artists will have their work disseminated via NTS networks with the hashtag #artapart.
Projects will be evaluated based on the originality of the concept, coherence of the application, relevance, and feasibility. The selection committee is made up of NTS staff members.
The National Theatre School (NTS)
