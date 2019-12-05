The MMFA welcomed its one millionth visitor of the year 2019

On November 27, attendance at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) reached a million visitors for the year. Xueyi Xie, the one millionth Museum visitor in 2019, was welcomed with full honours that afternoon. The MMFA was pleased to present her with a number of gifts, including an annual membership for the coming year.
Many of this year’s exhibitions drew throngs of visitors, notably Thierry Mugler: Couturissime, which attracted close to 300,000 people, making it the sixth most popular exhibition in the MMFA’s history. So far, 100,000 visitors have seen the current exhibition, Egyptian Mummies: Exploring Ancient Lives, which has been extended until March 29, 2020, because of public demand.
—Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
—mbam.qc.ca
—AB
