The MMFA says thank you to its 1,170,000 visitors in 2019: Record attendance

In 2019, over 1,170,000 people came to the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) to see its exhibitions and collections, reap the benefits of its wellness and art therapy activities and enjoy its rich cultural program. The MMFA wishes to thank all its members and loyal visitors for their essential support in realizing its cultural offering.
The year that just ended saw the second-highest visitor numbers in the last five years, after Montreal's 375th anniversary year in 2017 during which 1,323,837 people visited the Museum and its Balade pour la Paix.
Two major exhibitions presented at the Museum last year were extremely popular. With some 300,000 visitors, Thierry Mugler: Couturissime became the 6th-most seen exhibition in the MMFA's history, while Egyptian Mummies: Exploring Ancient Lives – which has already attracted over 160,000 people – was extended until March 29, 2020, by popular demand.
Among the year's highlights was the inauguration of the Stephan Crétier and Stéphany Maillery Wing for the Arts of One World. The 10 entirely refurbished galleries of this new space create a dialogue between works from ancient cultures and those by local and international contemporary artists, framed in an intercultural, transhistorical perspective that is reflective of our time.
Another highlight was the recognition from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Council of Museums (ICOM) of the MMFA's pioneering role in local and sustainable development described in their guide intended for government bodies, communities and museums.
—Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA)
—AB
