The Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre’s Lyrics & Latkes Chanukah Sing-Along weeks away

The Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre (DWYT) celebrates the Festival of Lights with an interactive sing-along led by DWYT singers and performers. Moving for the first time to the Segal Centre’s mainstage, Lyrics & Latkes invites audiences of all ages to join together and raise their collective voices in song on Sunday, December 22 at 2 p.m.
Along with the traditional Chanukah songs in Yiddish, Hebrew, English, and even Ladino, this year’s sing-along will feature a special "DWYT Hit Parade”, a chance to relive some of the most popular songs from Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre's musicals over the past 61 years. And, yes, there will be latkes. Presented with English supertitles.
Additionally, the DWYT will link Montreal to the Worldwide Honouring of Holocaust Survivors on the First Night of Chanukah in the lighting of the menorah by Holocaust survivors. The official menorah lighting ceremony at the Western Wall (Kotel) in Israel will be dedicated to Holocaust survivors worldwide in honour of their re-emergence from darkness into light. Montreal will be joining other major capitals, including New York City, Jerusalem, Munich, Paris, London, and Moscow.
The event takes place Sunday, December 22 at 2 p.m. at Segal Centre for Performing Arts’ Sylvan Adams Theatre, 5170 ch. de la Côte-Ste-Catherine.
—Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre
—www.segalcentre.org/en/dora-wasserman-yiddish-theatre
—AB
