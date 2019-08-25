Stewart Hall Art Gallery in Pointe-Claire presents ‘Secret Plans’ and ‘Gates’ as of Sept. 1

In this exhibition, Mathew Borrett’s fantastical and surreal compositions, Rebecca Munce’s candour-filled drawings, and Tom Ngo’s improbable architectures come together, giving us access to the artists’ secret plans on which they based their intriguing and illusory universes. Through digital or hand-made drawings, with gouache or colouring pencils, the three artists’ works allow us to rethink our spaces and structures, and to reactivate our imagination.
In Gates, Judith Klugerman presents a series of artworks inspired by her trip to Japan; more specifically by their wooden gates, and images on kimonos and fans. Woven with great attention to detail, her abstract landscapes consist of a play of geometrical lines and colours. Structured by the assemblage of paper strips on large-scale grids, Klugerman’s works give way to emotion and great expressiveness.
- Vernissage: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, 7 p.m., preceeded by a round table with the artists at 6 p.m., in English.
- Sunday, Sept. 1 until Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. (Wednesdays until 9 p.m.)
- 176, ch. du Bord-du-Lac – Lakeshore, Pointe-Claire. Free admission.
—Stewart Hall
—AB
