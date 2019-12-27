Sophie Bédard Marcotte doc L.A. Tea Time opens in Quebec theatres Jan. 17

A filmmaker stuck in an arid, jobless Quebec winter embarks on an improbable quest across the United States, taking her director of photography along for the journey. Their route should lead them all the way to Los Angeles to meet artist and filmmaker Miranda July, but nothing will happen as planned. L.A. Tea Time uses fantasy and humour to revisit the American landscape and the torments of the wandering artist in search of inspiration. An unusual travelogue, combining unlikely encounters, the apocalypse, ghosts and meditation.
L.A. Tea Time, a documentary road movie directed by Sophie Bédard Marcotte (Winter Claire) and produced by Caroline Galipeau, was presented at the Amsterdam International Documentary Film Festival (IDFA) in the Best of Fests category with the filmmaker in attendance. The film was also be presented on November 19 at the Festival international du cinéma francophone en Acadie (FICFA), held from November 14 to 22 in Moncton, New Brunswick.
L.A. Tea Time had its world premiere at the Visions du Réel Festival in Switzerland, and its North-American premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) before being presented to the Quebec public at the Festival du nouveau cinéma (FNC). The film will open in Quebec theatres on January 17, 2020.
Sophie’s intimate approach allows plenty of room for detours and adventure, avoiding the standards of a more didactic and controlled cinema. She directed a first fiction feature entitled Winter Claire in 2017, which was presented at the Festival du nouveau cinéma, NYC Independent Film Festival, and Cineteca Nacional in Mexico. Her latest project, L.A. Tea Time, is currently touring major national and international festivals.
- Written and produced by Sophie Bédard Marcotte
- Feature documentary, 82 minutes, 2019, Quebec
- In its original English and French version - with English or French subtitles
