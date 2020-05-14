Snowglobe Theatre to present a virtual production of The Fairies are Thirsty

Snowglobe Theatre is set to present a completely virtual production of Denise Boucher's The Fairies are Thirsty (Les fées ont soif) to the theatre community. The company is taking the opportunity of the unique situation we're all facing to experiment with a new medium for theatre — every actress is in her individual setting, but reaches through the screen to her castmates and the audience.
The virtual production, directed by Kieran Hunt, takes place Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24 from 8 to 9 pm.
Marie (Sabrina Auclair), Madeleine (Sandra Lee), and the Statue (Camila Fitzgibbon) are trapped, each in her setting, as flies in amber. Yet though they cannot touch or meet, these extraordinary women will still reach out and connect in ways they would never have expected — or imagined.
Met with cries for censorship or an outright ban at the original 1979 production, The Fairies are Thirsty continues to enjoy relevancy and productions to this day. This ironic, tragic and liberating work explores three women archetypes struggling with the gender politics of the Quiet Revolution in Montreal, daring us to picture a world free of regressive gender roles, and pleading with us to see women for whom and what they themselves yearn to be.
This production of The Fairies are Thirsty is a translation of the original French Les fées ont soif by Quebec playwright Denise Boucher.
Snowglobe Theatre presents this entirely virtual production in a show of solidarity with the artistic community in exile at home, thinking the best time to hold a special celebration of theatre during a time when traditional theatre is impossible.
This production is pay-what-you-can, as a fundraiser to help Snowglobe Theatre recoup the costs for the stage show that was originally planned and which was cancelled. Snowglobe is holding out hope that it will be able to bring this show to Montreal audiences in a fully staged iteration in future.
- Saturday, May 23 from 8 to 9 pm
- Sunday, May 24 from 8 to 9 pm
— Snowglobe Theatre
— http://snowglobetheatre.org/
— AB
