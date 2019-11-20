What began in 2007 in Toronto as a modest initiative has grown to become a nation-wide literary event. Read For The Cure unites authors as well as reading enthusiasts in the name of raising money and awareness for cancer research. “There was a group of ladies in West Toronto who were a part of a book club, and they realized when they were getting together that all of them had been touched in some way by cancer so they thought ‘we have to do something,’” said Sonia Chatoyan, Director of Development at the Cancer Research Society (CRS) and head of today’s Read for the Cure event. The women had approached Penguin Random House (formerly Random House of Canada) and they agreed to help them put together an event. “It was so successful that they added another Toronto event, and another in Ottawa, and then one in Vancouver. It was a third-party event until two years ago when the committee in Toronto came to us [to take it over], and we jumped at the opportunity. We said we’d love to continue the legacy of this beautiful event, and so we added a Montreal event.” Last year was the first edition of Read For The Cure in Montreal. The Montreal event will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the St. James Theatre. The three featured authors include Quebec Writers’ Federation board member Susan Doherty, two-time Stephen Leacock Medal-winner Terry Fallis, and internationally acclaimed writer Ami McKay, with CBC Montreal news anchor Debra Arbec acting as the emcee. Each author will explore their latest titles as well as offer guests glimpses into their own lives. Tickets start at $125 and include cocktails, appetizers, and the three books that will be discussed, which attendees can have signed by each individual author. “We are calling out on Montrealers to be generous, to support the event, and to come and hear marvelous authors,” Chatoyan said. “Susan is very touching in her story, which has to do with her experience and research she did on mental illness, Terry is hilarious, and Ami McKay’s book is a very nice memoir about she and her family. It’s going to be a touching, funny, exciting evening to come.” One hundred percent of the proceeds from the evening will go directly to the CRS. CRS has been organizing events across the country for cancer research but, more specifically, to support the Environment Cancer Fund, a fund that was created to understand and delve into understanding how cancer is linked to environmental causes. This year, Read For The Cure will be held in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver and Montreal. Founded in 1945, the Cancer Research Society is the first Canadian organization entirely dedicated to funding research for all types of cancer, collecting more than $155 million that has been used in research grants. St. James Theatre is located at 265 St Jacques St, Montreal. For more information on Read For The Cure or to buy tickets, visit societederecherchesurlecancer.ca
