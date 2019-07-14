RIDM en plein air: Outdoor screenings in the heart of the city

This week, the Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM) kicked off its free outdoor film series – RIDM en plein air, a selection of four outstanding documentaries released this year, screening in July and August. All screenings will begin at nightfall, and will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience.
The series started on Wednesday, July 10 at Parc Laurier with the screening of Exarcheia, The Chanting of Birds. The Exarcheia district, in Athens, is the home of Greek anarchism. Over the course of a night, filmmaker Nadine Gomez takes the pulse of an idealistic society and its paradoxes.
It was presented in its original Greek version with French subtitles, in collaboration with Cinéma sous les étoiles de Funambules Médias.
City Dreamers: July 26
Inside the fascinating world of pioneering women architects, City Dreamers by Joseph Hillel will also screen in July. An invitation to rethink the city with professionals who have dedicated their lives to improving our environment.
The film will be presented in its original French and English version with French subtitles, on Friday, July 26 at MR-63 Peel/Ottawa at 8:30 p.m., in collaboration with Télé-Québec/La Fabrique culturelle and MR-63.
Du Teweikan à l’électro: August 6, 22
Du Teweikan à l’électro: voyage aux sources de la musique autochtone by Kim O’Bomsawin (Tuesday, August 6 at Place de la Paix in the Quartier des spectacles) and And With a Smile, the Revolution! by Alexandre Chartrand (Thursday, August 22 at Parc Molson) will complete this summer’s schedule and screen in August.
- Full schedule: ridm.ca/en/the-ridm-en-plein-air-are-back
Quebec’s only film festival dedicated to documentaries, the Montreal International Documentary Festival presents the best reality-based films, including the works of established directors and new talents. The 22nd annual RIDM will take place from November 14 to 24, 2019.
—Montreal International Documentary Festival (RIDM)
—www.ridm.ca
—AB
