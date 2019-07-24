If it hasn’t already, Repercussion Theater’s latest offering, Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, will soon be heading to a park near you.
In the play, the Duke of Vienna, realising that he has let the laws of the land slip, decides to leave the city in the hands of his strictest deputy, Lord Angelo, a puritan who begins to follow the firm letter of the law — and that includes the unenforced codes on sexual relations before marriage being punishable by death.
As a result, a chap named Claudio finds himself on the path to execution because he got his fiancé pregnant. Claudio’s sister Isabelle, a novice nun, is recruited to plead his case with Angelo, who then decides he wants something unseemly in return.
In the meantime, the good Duke has come back to town disguised as a friar in order to keep an eye on the goings on and ends up becoming implicated in the action. It goes without saying that much insanity follows and, in the end, the audience is left to ponder whether justice has truly been served.
Now, much has been said about the links between the moral conundrum Shakespeare put to paper more than 400 years ago and what we are living through today. Keeping the #MeToo movement, last September’s Brett Kavanaugh-Christine Blasey Ford sexual assault hearings, and the real life revival of Margaret Atwood’s A Handmaids Tale in mind, director Amanda Kellock says the parallels are certainly obvious.
“There are some gender politics at play and there are moments at which they become undeniably relevant,” Kellock explained during a recent interview.
“And there are also more side glances at the ideas around how much should religion and politics go together? Like, how much should the law regulate moral beliefs?”
Because of its ending, Measure for Measure is sometimes called a problem play because it’s not easily categorized as either a comedy or a tragedy.
“Comedy or tragedy really just denotes whether people die or get married at the end,” said Kellock. “A comedy doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s funny — although in this case I do want to be clear that there are some extremely funny bits in the play, and even the most serious of moments often cause people to sort of laugh uncomfortably.”
Kellock simply refers to it as a dark comedy.
“There’s something about the speed at which the play alternates between being very funny and then being very serious. And that’s what I find really fun about it,” she said. “That there are moments that are laugh-out-loud funny and then moments when you’re suddenly gasping for breath because something so shocking has happened.”
When it comes to Shakespeare, keeping up with the pace and the dialogue in the best of conditions is already a challenge. Add to it the unpredictability of an outdoor performance, the distractions of a public park and a play that begins when the sun is still up and ends in darkness and the technical and lighting crew have to be at the very top of their game. The cast of 10 performers can’t be too shabby either.
“The actors know that they really have to engage the audience,” said Kellock. “They can’t just rely on a darkened theater and ‘politesse’ for people to shut up and listen. They have to be on. They have to be engaged. They have to keep the stakes alive otherwise the audience will be distracted by the birds overhead or a dog in the dog park.
“Shakespeare already is really challenging. It’s so text heavy that it requires an actor that loves language because you have to be able to bring that language actually to life, but at the same time it can’t just be a very cerebral performance. It has to be very physical and visceral as well so that even an audience member sitting far away can still feel the performance.”
Oh, and while this is a family-friendly setting, it still is Shakespeare, so it might be preferable to leave children under 6 at home — or not.
“I think it really depends on the kids. Some kids don’t want to sit through a play no matter what it’s about. But there certainly are many sexual innuendos and euphemisms in the play and … well, parents should just be aware that they might have to answer a couple of questions,” said Kellock with a laugh.
All shows begin at 7 p.m. For the complete schedule with park details and maps, visit repercussiontheatre.com/sitp2019-en/
